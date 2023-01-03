Karriss Artingstall: 'I’ve turned professional to get a world title. But you can't underestimate anybody'

Karriss Artingstall is one of Great Britain's elite boxing prospects.

An Olympic bronze medallist in GB's outstanding team at the Tokyo Games, Artingstall is just two bouts into her professional career and determined to make a breakthrough in 2023.

Recovered from a minor injury in December, Artingstall is now aiming to have five bouts in the year ahead and wants to kick off her campaign on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall undercard in March.

Image: Artingstall will impress when she starts to box over the championship distance (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"I'm aiming for the Josh Taylor and Catterall rematch, because I think that'll be a cracking show to get on. I'm going to try and get on that one," Artingstall told Sky Sports.

Over the course of 2023, Artingstall wants to step up from six-round bouts to eight and ultimately 10-round contests.

"I do think I have good conditioning so as more rounds come on I'd get to enjoy myself a bit more," she said.

"Because they're only two minutes, they go in the blink of an eye. You're standing up ready to go but before you know it you're sat down in between the rounds again.

"I'd have them few extra rounds to apply the pressure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karriss Artingstall says she is over the moon to be part of the historic all-female card after she beat Marina Sakharov on points

"When I step into the ring for six-twos, I'm more than capable of going 10-twos at that point because the way we train - it is very, very hard."

As she takes on longer bouts and develops as a pro fighter, Artingstall can be expected to build towards title class.

"The more active I am, the better I'll look," she said.

"Fight by fight, if I'm progressing and looking better and better each time I step into the ring then obviously that means the journey to a world title shot should come quicker than maybe some others.

"That's why I've turned professional - to get a world title or become undisputed. But there's no rush for me."

Because of her stellar amateur background, hopes are high for Artingstall's potential as a pro. But she doesn't need to impose a deadline on her progression.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karriss Artingstall produced a dominant performance on her professional debut, as she overcame Vaida Masiokaite in Coventry

"I'm not going to put my foot forward and say I'm ready for a world title right now because I'm not, I've had two fights as a professional and it's different from the amateurs. There are a few things I need to adapt to," Artingstall said.

She needs to learn the pro sport, but Artingstall also knows she can't afford to make a mistake. Professional fighting is an unforgiving business.

"You feel the punches a bit more," she said. "You do feel them.

"So even if you've got someone in front of you that's not technically as good as you, you've still got to be switched on no matter what. You can never underestimate anybody."

Image: Artingstall (left) can punch with power

Artingstall turned pro with Lauren Price, her partner and fellow Olympic medallist. Both have had two fights with promoter BOXXER live on Sky Sports. Together they intend to make further strides in 2023.

"From the second we put pen to paper and turned professional I always said no matter who I get in the ring with I want to look good boxing against them," Artingstall said.

"I never want to get out of the ring and think I wish I'd done this, or got this shot off, or I wish I'd just pushed that little bit harder. I always want to get out the ring thinking I've put on a good performance and pushed myself basically.

"I always want to perform."