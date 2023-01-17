Claressa Shields vs Natasha Jonas? 'There's a window of opportunity in April,' says Joe Gallagher

There is a window to make the Claressa Shields versus Natasha Jonas fight in April this year.

American star Shields is the undisputed middleweight champion, while Liverpool's Jonas has unified three of the major world titles in the weight class below.

Super-welter is also a division where Shields has previously gone undisputed. But, as impressive as Shields looked against Savannah Marshall last October, Jonas has made it clear that it is a fight she is looking for.

Joe Gallagher, Jonas' trainer and manager, revealed to Sky Sports News that Shields' team are willing to take that bout too.

"That's a fight that Natasha wants. Just got off the phone speaking to Mark Taffet [who represents Shields] before. It's a fight Claressa wants. It's a fight that we both want. So hopefully this week I'm going to sit down and speak to Sky, speak to BOXXER, Ben Shalom [Jonas' promoter] and let's try and get that fight made," Gallagher told Sky Sports News.

Shields does have plans to compete in MMA as well this year but those commitments won't obstruct a potential clash with Jonas, if a deal can be reached to stage the contest in April.

"There's a window of an opportunity for the fight to be made for the middle of April before Claressa has to go off and be involved in MMA," Gallagher said.

"It's an exciting fight and I'm sure after the performance of Claressa last time in London, Claressa's got huge profile, two million people tuned into that. The story of Natasha Jonas, what an unbelievable '22. Could she pull off the win that not many people are expecting her to do?

"You cannot write Natasha Jonas off. Claressa Shields coming back fighting for her old titles. You've got it all there and I think it is one of the fights in women's boxing to be made in world boxing now."

