Liam Smith open to facing Chris Eubank Jr, Gennadiy Golovkin or Kell Brook in 'dream' Anfield fight

Liam Smith says he is "desperate" to fight at Anfield and would be open to facing Gennadiy Golovkin, Kell Brook or taking a rematch against Chris Eubank Jr at the Liverpool stadium.

Smith enhanced his reputation by producing a stunning performance to knock Eubank Jr out in the fourth round at a packed AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday.

The Liverpudlian confirmed he is committed to a rematch clause to face Eubank Jr again, but it remains to be seen if that option will be taken up by the defeated fighter following the crushing nature of his loss.

Middleweight world champion Golovkin and former welterweight world champion Brook had been touted as possible future opponents for Saturday's winner, with the latter expressing interest in coming out of retirement for the prospective bout.

"I think the GGG fight can be made," Smith told Sky Sports News after his victory.

"I've also agreed I'll accept the rematch if Chris wants it, because that was put in [the contract] beforehand. I'd love the rematch at Anfield.

"I've beat Chris Eubank, it's not like I've lost and I have to try to rebuild or retire. I'm back in the mix again and I'm going to be getting linked with everyone now.

"I've seen Kell (Brook) wants to come back out of retirement. That's a huge fight again, so I'm just sitting pretty in a good place."

Smith is not alone in his desire to fight at Anfield, with fellow Liverpudlian - and unified super-welterweight world champion - Natasha Jonas having previously spoken about the possibility.

Jonas and Smith, along with lightweight prospect and Liverpool fan Adam Azim, would form the basis of a brilliant card to bring boxing back to a Merseyside football stadium for the first time since Tony Bellew's memorable bout at Everton's Goodison Park in May 2016.

Smith believes the thrilling nature of his victory over Eubank Jr would ensure there is plenty of demand for an Anfield fight night.

"I don't mean to sound big headed with this, but when you put me there after this, it sells well anyway regardless," he said.

"People get on the train, people want another night like that. Once my name pops back up at Anfield, I think, especially the Scouse fans just want a bill at Anfield.

"We've had the Goodison Park show, I think we're desperate for a show at Anfield.

"It's a big dream and it could be a possibility."