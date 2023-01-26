Chris Eubank Jr's team are considering an appeal with the BBBofC over alleged elbow from Liam Smith in knockout win

Chris Eubank Jr's promotional team are considering an appeal to the British Boxing Board of Control over an alleged elbow from Liam Smith in his stoppage win.

Eubank Jr was brutally stopped by Smith in the fourth round of their British middleweight battle at The AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

But Kalle Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing, who promote Eubank Jr, have confirmed they are considering an appeal to the BBBofC about Smith's use of an elbow in the combination that led to the first knockdown.

"We are looking at it," Sauerland told Sky Sports, when asked about a potential appeal.

Eubank Jr's trainer Roy Jones Jr had also suggested an illegal blow on social media in the aftermath of Smith's stunning triumph.

He wrote on Instagram: "Avoid Roy Jones Jr as a trainer! Never mind this elbow…… Just avoid him - Damn, If I can take all that away from a fighter via training, no wonder I raised so much hell in my day!!"

Eubank Jr raised concerns about Smith using an elbow during the filming of The Gloves Are Off, a few weeks before the fight.

"I'm just saying, I like when I see guys doing the headbutting and the elbowing, because that means that they're not true, and when the going gets tough they look for ways out, they look for ways that they're not supposed to use," said Eubank Jr.

Smith replied: "You're reading that all wrong. I'll do anything I can to beat you, anything. It's a fight, it's a called a fight."

Regardless of an appeal, Eubank Jr could activate a rematch clause for an immediate return bout.

"We obviously have that rematch clause, but we'll let the dust settle," Sauerland has told Sky Sports.

"We've got a few weeks to activate that. We'll take an internal discussion, see what the best way forward is for Jr and go from there."