Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Bob Arum says fight location to be revealed next week

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a decision on the location of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight will be made next week, but admits "a number of us" would prefer Wembley Stadium.

Fury and Usyk are set to meet for the undisputed world heavyweight championship later this year after coming through respective fights against Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua last time out.

The pair went face-to-face at ringside following Fury's dominant win over Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 'Gypsy King' delivering an animated but light-hearted and scene-setting rant in the face of the unfazed and smiling Ukrainian.

Both have publicly outlined their desire to face off, with the location among the remaining box-tickers.

"I think both of the fighters have agreed to the fight, I think the question is where the site will be," Arum told Sky Sports. "That will be sorted out hopefully next week and we'll have an announcement shortly.

"If the fight goes to the Middle East it will be sometime after Ramadan and if the fight is in the UK it will be the beginning of April."

Fury is 'ready to rock and roll' against Usyk and is hopeful the bout could happen 'in the next few months'

Saudi Arabia has long been touted as a likely host for the bout having staged Usyk's rematch victory over Joshua last August, although Arum insists there is a chance it could yet take place in the UK after the success of Fury's homecoming against Dillian Whyte at Wembley earlier in 2022.

"It depends what the deals are and so forth," Arum added.

"There are a number of us that would prefer the fight to be in Wembley, but again it depends on the money.

"The fighters have a very short limit of their careers and they have to make whatever money, particularly large amounts of money, because in a few years it's not going to be available.

"I just think it's going to be a tremendous fight."