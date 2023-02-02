Chris Eubank Jr expected to trigger Liam Smith rematch clause with Anfield in May possible

Chris Eubank Jr has given "all indications" that he will activate a rematch clause against Liam Smith, with Anfield in May a possibility for a prospective second fight, says BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom.

Smith stopped Eubank Jr with a vicious fourth-round knockout when the British rivals faced off in a defining night for their respective careers at Manchester Arena last month.

Eubank's promotional team subsequently suggested they were considering lodging an appeal to the British Boxing Board of Control as they alleged Smith had made contact with an elbow during the decisive flurry of shots that resulted in the first knockdown.

"We're hearing all indications that they are going to trigger," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"We know Chris really wants to fight again. His pride is hurt, he definitely wants a rematch from what I hear and ultimately Liam wants the biggest names and the big nights.

"He wants Golovkin. It's in Eubank's hands and we can't really look past that until the time has elapsed and we expect him to want to rematch.

"I can't see a better option for Eubank Jr right now."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch unseen footage of Smith's sensational stoppage victory over Eubank Jr in Manchester at the weekend

Shalom noted that Eubank's camp have two weeks to trigger the rematch clause.

"We'll expect it formally in writing from Wasserman," he added.

Anfield, the home of Smith's beloved Liverpool Football Club, has been touted as a potential host stadium should the pair agree to a rematch.

"If we can make sure the event takes place near enough to the last game of the season which I think is on the weekend of [May] 21, then there is a possibility," said Shalom.

"If we were able to get Anfield it would be the end of May."

Aside from Eubank, Smith has made no secret of his interest in a potential meeting with two-time unified middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin as he seeks out the biggest fights possible in the later years of his career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Smith says he is back 'in the mix' for a world title shot, and admits it would be a 'dream' to fight at Anfield

"For Liam, he wants to look at the Golovkins now," added Shalom.

"[Kell Brook] that's still a big name for Liam Smith. He feels like he's dealt with Eubank.

"He wants three more fights [in his career]. He feels he's in the best shape of his life, he feels he's boxing better than ever, he really wants to take advantage of the form that he's in.

"He wants to fight for a world title again. He'll deal with Eubank if he has to. Kell Brook, Golovkin, those are the sort of names he wants.

"It's Golovkin, Brook, Eubank rematch, I think those are the three obvious ones."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr says Smith landed a 'once in a lifetime' punch as he suffered a fourth-round stoppage loss to his British rival in Manchester

Shalom, meanwhile, played down the threat of a possible appeal from Wasserman surrounding the idea Smith's elbow playing a part in his finish of Eubank.

"To be honest I think it's ridiculous," he said. "I think this is more coming from his team. I think they are looking for excuses as to why it happened. Liam Smith's combination, when you watch it back, was enough to knock anyone out.

"To use the elbow excuse, I think everyone can perhaps see through that. I hear that they're going to be taking it further with the British Boxing Board.

"From what I'm hearing I think they will make an appeal. And then it will be up to the Board. I can't see it succeeding."