Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch to take place on May 20 in Dublin

Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano has been set for May 20 in Dublin.

The fight was announced moments after Serrano defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in New York on Saturday night to become undisputed featherweight champion.

Taylor won a stunning first bout with Serrano last April, at a sold-out Madison Square Garden, on a split decision to remain undisputed lightweight world champion.

Taylor's lightweight titles will once again be on the line in Dublin in May as she fights in her home country for the first time in her professional career.

'Last fight was epic, I expect nothing less for the next one'

Taylor, 36, has won all 22 of her fights as a pro, most recently against Karen Carabajal in London in October, with Serrano's record now 44-2-1 after her victory over Cruz.

Taylor said of her rematch with Serrano: "This is more than a dream come true - my debut in Ireland against Amanda Serrano.

"This is incredible. The last fight was epic and I expect nothing less for the next one."

Image: Serrano is now undisputed featherweight champion after a points win over Erika Cruz on Saturday (Pic: Matchroom)

Serrano's trainer, Jordan Maldonado, said: "[Taylor] fought us here in New York. We're Puerto Rican, but this is basically our home.

"One of the things I had said is the only way I would take the Katie Taylor fight is if it is in Ireland. She deserves it."

Serrano had told ESPN in December: "A lot of people want to see the fight, and I think it solidifies women's boxing. I think it puts the exclamation point in and it shows that we're here and we're going to continue to take on the challenge."

On the first fight, Serrano added: "It hit me the next day when I realised the people that tuned in to watch the fight, this was not only boxing fans, it was celebrities outside of boxing that knew who we were, what we were doing. Making history.

"The week leading up to the fight, the promotion, how Madison Square Garden was promoting the fight, it was just so amazing."