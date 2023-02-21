Manny Pacquiao exhibition next? 'Kell Brook wants another fight,' reveals promoter Ben Shalom

It has been a year since Kell Brook defeated his long-standing rival Amir Khan, but the former welterweight world champion could yet return to action one more time.

Brook went into retirement last year at the age of 36 but is considering making a return, with a surprise suggestion linking him to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Back in 2009 Manny Pacquiao showed his incredible speed against Ricky Hatton and stopped the Hitman in the second round

Ben Shalom, who promoted Khan-Brook, believes such an event with 44-year-old Pacquiao ought to be an exhibition.

"I've heard that [about Pacquiao]. I'm not sure. To me it's probably an exhibition really. Obviously it would be competitive," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"It would be a great fight for Kell, to be honest, a good celebration of his career, which he deserves. But I don't know how serious Manny is anymore."

Shalom though revealed: "I do know Kell was talking about one more fight and has been asking about the [Liam] Smith-[Chris] Eubank situation so I wouldn't be surprised to see him in the ring."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kell Brook came out once again to All of the Lights as he made an incredible entrance to the ring for his blockbuster bout with Amir Khan

Brook spent most of his career at welterweight though fought Khan at a 149lb catchweight. So boxing Liam Smith, who only stepped up from 154lbs for the Chris Eubank Jr fight, at super-welter should make sense for him.

"I think he'd be very interested in the winner of Chris against Liam, I can't see him fighting before June, I think it could work out well for him to take on the winner," Shalom said.

Smith vs Eubank II could be in May or June

Following his fourth-round defeat by Smith in Manchester last month, Eubank Jr has exercised the clause in his contract to trigger a rematch with Liam Smith, and Shalom expects that fight to take place in May or June.

"I received an email directly from Wasserman [Eubank's promoter] to officially trigger the rematch," the BOXXER chief executive confirmed.

"We'll try and get a date that's suitable for all parties but it looks like the Eubanks and Wasserman and everyone really want the rematch and that's we'll get.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kell Brook was elated after stopping Amir Khan in the sixth round of their British battle

"I think it's a huge fight. The first time I think a lot of the casual fans didn't really believe Liam Smith could do it, despite everyone saying that he could. I don't think there was that belief.

"Liam Smith hadn't been in a pay-per-view fight before in the UK. He was new to that. He was a new name in a Box Office fight. But since that knockout he's now catapulted in profile.

"The bookies, from what I've seen, still have Eubank as the favourite, which is crazy to me. But it shows how much interest there is and how big this fight will be. Now Liam Smith is firmly on everyone's radar."

He added: "May/June I expect it to happen. No injuries on either side and I think they both want to get on with it."

There will be further major fights for the winner, and Kell Brook will be one of those options.