Conor Benn disagrees with WBC statement but happy to clear name after failed drugs test

Conor Benn says he is 'pleased to clear his name' after being reinstated to the WBC rankings on Wednesday and cleared to resume his career following last year's failed drugs test.

Benn had tested positive for a banned substance during the week before his scheduled bout against Chris Eubank Jr in October, which was subsequently cancelled after being prohibited by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The WBC stated on Wednesday that Benn's "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" was a "reasonable explanation" for his failed drugs test.

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday night, Benn added he was not entirely in agreement with the WBC's statement.

"I'm pleased that the WBC have finally cleared my name, with no sanction or ban or any kind and a reinstatement in the world rankings. I can now put this behind me and resume my career immediately.

"Whilst I welcome the ultimate outcome, I do not agree with everything said in the WBC's statement. That's something I am discussing further with my legal team.

"There will be additional comment in due course but for the time being I just want to focus on getting my career back on track after being effectively prevented from fighting for many months.

"I want to thank my supporters for their patience and perseverance and am looking forward to my return with a vengeance.

Benn remains under investigation by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control, who released their own statement, and while that is ongoing he would not be licensed to box in the UK.

However, it is possible he would be able to find another country and an alternative jurisdiction to box in.

A WBC statement read: "Conor Benn completed his enrolment process in the WBC Clean Boxing Program in February of 2022. Enrolment in the WBC CBP is mandatory for all fighters rated in the top 15 in the WBC Ratings. Accordingly, he was enrolled in the WBC CBP's out-of-competition anti-doping testing in July of 2022, when the collection of the samples to which the WBC Ruling being announced herein pertains took place.

"On August 23, 2022, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association ("VADA") notified Mr. Benn and the World Boxing Council ("WBC") that the urine "A Sample" collected from him on July 25, 2022, in connection with his participation in the WBC/VADA anti-doping testing program yielded an adverse analytical finding for Clomiphene and its hydroxymetabolites MI and M2.

"Clomiphene and its metabolites are banned substances at all times under the WBC CBP. Clomiphene is a metabolic modulator which promotes testosterone production and boost testosterone levels while burning fat.

"On August 30, 2022, the WBC notified Mr. Benn of the adverse finding and requested information and materials necessary to investigate the circumstances thereof. The WBC did not receive a substantive response until December of 2022.

"Mr. Benn denied at all times the intentional or knowingly ingestion of any banned substances. His defence against the Adverse Finding centered on allegations of potential laboratory analysis failures and irregularities in connection with the analysis of his samples and of the results of the samples' testing. The WBC consulted several experts in anti-doping laboratory analysis, including an expert consultant with over 30 years of experience in WADA and IOC accredited laboratory settings. The WBC concluded that there was absolutely no fault attributable to the laboratory that analysed Mr. Benn's samples. Further, the WBC reaffirms the unquestionable integrity of VADA and the sample collection agencies and laboratories which services VADA uses in connection with the WBC CBP."

It continued: "It was not until early January of 2023, that the WBC Results Management Unit was able to undertake the full, substantive analysis of Mr. Benn`s arguments and defences. On January 26, 2023, members of the WBC Results Management Unit held an inquiry session with Mr. Benn and members of his legal team. In early February of 2023, Mr. Benn's team for the first time provided a detailed breakdown of Mr. Benn's diet and supplement consumption that could have directly affected the Adverse Finding.

"The WBC availed itself of the services of an expert nutritionist. The WBC experts provided information about the characteristics of the substance at issue in this case and examples of similar adverse findings in several sports, under a diverse number of anti-doping programs.

"The WBC Board of Governor's ruling was based on: (1) the facts as known to the WBC at the time of the ruling; (2) any extenuating circumstances applicable to the specific case at hand; (3) WBC rulings in precedential anti-doping violation cases; (4) the unbiased, common-sensical and just analysis and recommendations of the WBC Results Management Unit; and (5) credible and reliable health-related and scientific literature.

"The WBC found that: (1) there was no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene; (2) there were no failures in the procedures related to sample collection, sample analysis, or violations of Mr. Benn's B Sample rights that would justify questioning or invalidating the Adverse Finding; and (3) Mr. Benn's documented and highly-elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection, raised a reasonable explanation for the Adverse Finding.

"The WBC Nutrition Committee will work with Mr. Benn's team to design a nutrition program geared to avoid the risk of a future adverse finding caused by nutritional factors. Mr. Benn shall be subjected to regular anti-doping testing to monitor the effect of the WBC-ordered nutritional program.

"The WBC shall include Mr. Benn in its ratings during the period immediately following the issuance of its ruling. Mr. Benn's position in the WBC Ratings shall be based solely on his merit and the customary factors the WBC Ratings Committee apply to rating boxers.

"The WBC will establish a line of communication with WADA regarding the WBC's concern about Clomiphene as a food contaminant and the potential of false positives caused by ingestion of contaminated food."

But the British Boxing Board of Control have stated the WBC decision 'does not affect the ongoing implementation' of their rules.

A statement read: "The British Boxing Board of Control Limited is aware that the WBC has considered two positive findings in relation to Mr. Conor Benn who, at the time the relevant samples were taken in 2022, was a licence holder with the BBBoC. The BBBoC has not been party to the review conducted by the WBC and has not been provided with sight of any evidence submitted on Mr. Benn's behalf.

'The WBC is a sanctioning body and not a governing body'

"The BBBoC is aware that the WBC has concluded its own review into at least one of the two positive findings and reached its own decision, published today 22nd February 2023. For clarity, whilst the BBBoC wishes to make clear that it respects the WBC, the WBC is a sanctioning body and not a governing body. The BBBoC was the governing body with whom Mr. Benn was licensed at the material time, and as such any alleged anti-doping violation shall be dealt with in accordance with its rules and regulations.

"The BBBoC has adopted the UK Anti-Doping Rules published by UK Anti-Doping, and those formed part of the rules to which Mr. Benn was bound. As such, the decision of the WBC does not affect the ongoing implementation of the BBBoC's rules (and those of UKAD).

"The UK Anti-Doping Rules make clear what conduct constitutes an Anti-Doping Rule Violation as defined in those rules (and in the World Anti-Doping Code) and specifically set out the circumstances in which such violations can be committed by way of strict liability."