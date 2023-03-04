Tommy Welch calls for Steve Robinson heavyweight rumble: 'He can't deal with my combinations and power!'

Tommy Welch has reiterated his desire for a domestic heavyweight showdown with Steve Robinson.

Brighton heavyweight Welch maintained his unbeaten 10-0 (6) record with an emphatic third-round knockout victory over Mexican Carlos Carreon in Bournemouth last week.

The 28-year-old had a frustrating time through injury and illness in 2022, but he felt he was finally back to full throttle in what was his second fight in two weeks.

"I've had to get my confidence back after breaking my hand last year. My last few fights were getting back to where I felt it was previously, and now I feel fantastic again, two fights in a fortnight, brilliant," he told Sky Sports.

The manner of the victory certainly indicated the Sussex man has fully recovered in terms of power, nor did he neglect his boxing skill set.

"He was big, strong and durable. I went at it professionally, used my timing and didn't waste or take shots. I knew my power was back and I just gradually broke him down. I felt the ending was pretty impressive," Welch said.

That should be the end of his time in six-rounders and Welch has no doubt which opponent he wants next.

"Steve Robinson, that is who I want. I have now passed him in the UK ratings. I'd love that. I don't think he could deal with my combinations and power. I think it makes for a great match-up," he declared.

Image: Tommy Welch has been active and is ready for a big fight

"He's a big man and I'd like to prepare accordingly. But I think it would give the fans a great fight that they would remember. I would love it to be on Sky Sports. I grew up watching boxing on there and it would be an honour."

Mickey Hennessy Jnr is part of the Welch management team, handing him his pro debut during lockdown, and he is pleased with how far Tommy has come.

"I thought Tommy was brilliant," he said. "He stopped a really durable Mexican. It was great to see his right hand was OK again and he was putting some serious power behind it.

Image: Steve Robinson and Nick Campbell slugged it out in an epic contest in Bournemouth in December (pic: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

"He now wants to fight as much as possible and it's time for a big fight. Hopefully that is Steve Robinson and potentially with a title on the line. Two big punchers in the ring is always appealing."

Hennessy Jnr added: "It is time for Tommy to move up. He has his dad, Scott in his corner who knows the game so well. British champion, fought for a world title, that will be crucial when it comes to these bigger fights and there are so many to be made for him. It is exciting times."

Welch, who is now oozing confidence finished promising: "I bring excitement, entertainment and always have a trick up my sleeve.

"Tune in for my next fight. Whoever it is will get taken out!"