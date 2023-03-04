 Skip to content

Ohara Davies stops Lewis Ritson in ninth round to line up shot at WBA super-lightweight title

Ohara Davies lines up a fight against the winner of Alberto Puello's WBA super-lightweight title defence against Rolando Romero. The Hackney fighter halted Ritson in the ninth round of their WBA final eliminator in Newcastle

Saturday 4 March 2023 22:49, UK

Ohara Davies
Image: Ohara Davies stopped Lewis Ritson in Newcastle

Ohara Davies ruthlessly broke Lewis Ritson's resistance with a ninth-round stoppage win to set up a shot at the WBA super-lightweight title.

The Hackney fighter unloaded a short right hand, followed by a left hook to the body that sent Ritson crumpling to the canvas at Newcastle Arena, as Davies emerged victorious from a WBA final eliminator.

Alberto Puello is set to defend his WBA belt against Rolando Romero, with Davies now next in line to challenge the winner.

Ohara Davies
Image: Davies has secured a WBA title shot

Ritson, a former British lightweight champion, had landed thudding jabs in the early rounds, but a steady barrage of body shots from Davies began to take their toll.

A spiteful shot from Davies rattled the ribs of Ritson in the sixth and he received more punishment to the body before the closing shots came in the ninth.

Also See:

Trending

On the undercard, Thomas Patrick Ward's hopes of a world title fight were ended by a fifth-round stoppage loss to Otabek Kholmatov.

Around Sky

Sky Sports F1