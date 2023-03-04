Ohara Davies stops Lewis Ritson in ninth round to line up shot at WBA super-lightweight title

Ohara Davies ruthlessly broke Lewis Ritson's resistance with a ninth-round stoppage win to set up a shot at the WBA super-lightweight title.

The Hackney fighter unloaded a short right hand, followed by a left hook to the body that sent Ritson crumpling to the canvas at Newcastle Arena, as Davies emerged victorious from a WBA final eliminator.

Alberto Puello is set to defend his WBA belt against Rolando Romero, with Davies now next in line to challenge the winner.

Ritson, a former British lightweight champion, had landed thudding jabs in the early rounds, but a steady barrage of body shots from Davies began to take their toll.

A spiteful shot from Davies rattled the ribs of Ritson in the sixth and he received more punishment to the body before the closing shots came in the ninth.

On the undercard, Thomas Patrick Ward's hopes of a world title fight were ended by a fifth-round stoppage loss to Otabek Kholmatov.