Dan Azeez makes weight on second attempt for European title fight | Tony Yoka faces Carlos Takam in crunch clash

Tony Yoka weighed in for the most crucial fight of his professional career, but Dan Azeez needed two attempts on the scales ahead of his European title fight.

The 2016 Olympic gold medallist Yoka fights Carlos Takam at Zenith de Paris in the headline bout on Saturday's card, live on Sky Sports.

Yoka's last fight was a punishing points loss to Martin Bakole. Now he takes on former heavyweight world title challenger Takam with his hopes of world title contention hanging in the balance.

But he looked calm enough as he weighed in at 251lbs at the Fouquet's restaurant on the Champs-Elysee in Paris.

Takam is a 42-year-old veteran of the sport, who's fought everyone from Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce to Anthony Joshua and Dereck Chisora.

A broad, strong man he scaled 259.3lbs though Yoka's height advantage clear when they briefly faced off.

London's Dan Azeez is in the French capital to fight for the European light-heavyweight title against home boxer Thomas Faure.

He is determined to add the continental crown to the British and Commonwealth championships he has already won. But on the scales he came in 11 ounces over the 175lbs limit when he first weighed in.

Meanwhile his opponent Faure was light, weighing in well under, at 171.4lbs.

The familiar smile had left Azeez's face by the time he went head to head with Faure before he left to work off the excess. He had to do so within two hours.

Rushing to a nearby gym, he took to a treadmill and succeeded, weighing in 174.4lbs on the second attempt.

He was not going to give up his shot at the prestigious European title on the scales. But that extra effort, late in the afternoon the day before the fight, heaps further pressure on him going into Saturday's contest.

Another Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will be having her third professional fight on the card. Stepping up into her first eight-rounder she takes on an international opponent and former European title challenger Naomi Mannes.

Price weighed 147lbs, with Mannes 146.5lbs.

The two stared one another down, without expression, before shaking hands. Price is expecting a determined challenge from Mannes on Saturday.

Wythenshawe's Macaulay McGowan (166.4lbs) also goes on the road. On Saturday at Zenith de Paris he will fight unbeaten Frenchman Farrhad Saad (166.2lbs).

