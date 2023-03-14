Oleksandr Usyk's promoter says Tyson Fury is 'pretending' to train, would be 'surprised' if he fights on April 29

Oleksandr Usyk's team "would be surprised" if the Tyson Fury fight goes ahead in April and have claimed that the British star is "pretending" to train for an undisputed world heavyweight title clash.

Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, expressed his frustration with the delays to confirming Fury-Usyk for the end of next month.

"The negotiations now go live on Instagram, so we see both fighters exchanging messages," Krassyuk told Sky Sports News. "We are expecting to get some basic agreement with the terms and things like that but it's still pending.

"We've been negotiating for so many months. We went through all the small issues, bigger issues, large issues whatever.

"So it's all done already. It's been done actually several weeks ago. But the one thing that was pending was Tyson's consent, which is still pending. Though he claims he's ready and pretends he's training.

"It doesn't look convincing but it's still the case."

The target date for the fight is April 29 and Usyk's team are adamant the terms they have agreed to will only be valid for a contest on that date.

"We never mention anything like June or August, it's never been under discussion. Usyk was very clear in his message. April 29 I accept 70/30 [for the purse split]," Krassyuk explained.

"Egis Klimas [Usyk's manager] yesterday came out on Twitter saying that if it moves just for one day then it's going to be 50/50 again."

Despite accepting a purse split heavily weighted in Fury's favour, Krassyuk still is not optimistic the fight will be made for their agreed date.

"It all depends on the objective that the fighter puts in front of him. If it's about money then it's definitely enough, if it's about the victory, I don't think so," he said.

"I'm not really confident that this fight is going to happen on April 29, I will be surprised if it takes place, but if it takes place I will be really happy.

"Because this is the biggest thing Usyk wants, the baddest thing he wants in his life, to unify all the belts in the heavyweight division, the second division in his career."

Though Krassyuk was sceptical about Fury's preparation, he revealed Usyk is training specifically for that opponent on the April 29 date, even revealing the Ukrainian is reading Fury's biography as research.

"He's like in the mental state of a warrior who is planning to defeat his opponent on April 29. This is his mindset," the promoter said.

"He's enjoying his training camp. He's working hard, three times per day training, reading Tyson's book, maybe the second one already."

"Size never matters much," he added. "We expect him to become a historic person.

"Usyk is one of the biggest inspirations for Ukrainians."

Usyk's team though will not be imposing be imposing any further deadlines on Fury themselves, with Krassyuk saying: "The deadline has passed already three weeks ago so there are no deadlines anymore."

Fury himself responded promptly to Krassyuk's claims.

"You sausage," Fury said on social media. "You'll get what you're getting don't worry. You're the worst manager in history, you got your fighter to accept 30 per cent.

"You got outwitted by a man who never went to school in his life. Sausage. Keep talking, your boy's going to get smashed and he's going to be beltless like the other bum AJ."