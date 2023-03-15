Alen Babic, Martin Bakole, Caroline Dubois and Jeamie TKV will box on April 22 in Poland, live on Sky Sports

Alen Babic will fight Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC's new bridgerweight title on April 22, live on Sky Sports.

Popular Croatian knockout artist Alen "The Savage" Babic will travel to Poland, Rozanski's home country to fight for the vacant belt.

A trio of BOXXER fighters will be boxing on the bill in Rzeszow, with rising star Caroline Dubois and heavyweights Martin Bakole and Jeamie TKV also in action.

Image: Martin Bakole will have his debut for BOXXER on April 22

This will be an international co-promotion with Knockout Promotions. Fresh from a successful event in Paris last weekend, where Dan Azeez captured the European light-heavyweight title and Lauren Price extended her unbeaten professional record, another huge trip across the continent is in the offing.

Trained by Shane McGuigan, Dubois blasted her way through Feriche Mashaury at the OVO Wembley Arena in February in her last fight to take another emphatic stride in her burgeoning career.

Mashaury has fought Chantelle Cameron and Terri Harper and took recently crowned 'British Boxer of the Year' Natasha Jonas the distance in 2019.

But former Team GB talent Dubois, still just 22, made light work of her Tanzanian rival and dispatched her inside three destructive rounds.

Her opponent for April 22 will be named in due course.

The "Next King of Scotland" Bakole will make his highly-anticipated BOXXER debut when he takes on unbeaten Ukrainian Ihor Shevadzutskyi in a battle of the behemoths.

Bakole signed a long-term deal with BOXXER in February and the Ayrshire-based heavyweight, who is ranked highly with the WBA, will be out to make a major statement when he collides with a man nicknamed "the Hulk," who has wins over Kevin Johnson and Kamil Sokolowski on his CV.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois maintained her unbeaten run with a convincing win over Feriche Mashaury in Wembley

Standing at 6ft 6in, Bakole hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and his brother is former WBC world cruiserweight king, Ilunga Makabu.

His record is as impressive as his stature, having won 18 professional fights including his last in May 2022 when he celebrated a majority decision victory over Tony Yoka in the Rio 2016 Olympic champion's homeland in Paris, France.

Bakole's only defeat was in 2018 to American heavyweight Michael Hunter. But he has responded with seven successive wins since - five of which were knockouts, including triumphs against Kevin Johnson and Mariusz Wach.

Another impressive heavyweight on the fight card in Rzeszów is Jeamie TKV.

The undefeated Londoner has made a great impression with BOXXER, enjoying four wins - including his exciting points victory over Harry Armstrong last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jeamie TKV picked up a win over Joel Ducille, stopping him in the first round

The 29-year-old has been training in Texas sparring Anthony Joshua and can now look forward to his first fight outside of his capital city when he travels to Poland next month.

BOXXER CEO & founder, Ben Shalom said: “Another significant European adventure awaits. Paris was an incredible success and we believe that this fight night in Poland will be hugely impactful in the world of boxing.

“Caroline Dubois has proved unstoppable and this will be a brilliant test for her overseas. Jeamie TKV has lit up our screens with some hugely impressive heavyweight performances and you will not want to blink when the ‘Next King of Scotland’ Martin Bakole stands toe to toe with the ‘Ukrainian Hulk’, Ihor Shevadzutskyi in chief support.

“Topped by a huge world title fight with Alan Babic, we are looking forward to another showcase for our world-class roster on the global stage with Sky Sports.”