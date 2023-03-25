Tommy Fury open to Jake Paul rematch and blames Oleksandr Usyk for collapse of Tyson Fury fight

Tommy Fury is open to a rematch with Jake Paul and says Tyson Fury is not to blame for the Oleksandr Usyk fight being called off.

The 23-year-old beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in a split-decision fight on February 26 in Saudi Arabia, and, speaking on Soccer AM, Fury said he is open to a rematch.

He said: "I'm down for a rematch. I will fight him tomorrow. Does he want it? I'm not so sure. The next fight I will take will be bigger than Jake Paul."

Tommy was also asked about his brother, after plans for Tyson to fight Usyk for all four major heavyweight titles imploded, and he thinks the fight will happen at some stage.

"Having somebody who is the best in the world and in my opinion the best to ever do it, having him there is a privilege," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is off - relive the recent social media war of words between the two as a fight was seemingly on the cards

"He [Tyson Fury] does not like Usyk at the minute. There is a lot of politics in boxing. The reason why this fight isn't getting made isn't down to Tyson at all.

"He will fight any man, he doesn't fear any man, especially not a cruiserweight who can't do anything anyway. He is too small. It's not Tyson's fault. All these fights will happen, but it takes a while to get made."

Tommy also added that the Paul fight was difficult because of the untraditional style of the 26-year-old.

"It's difficult because he is a big, strong man, but I knew there was nothing he can do. Anybody can go in there and fight," he said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury gives his reaction to the fight between brother Tommy Fury and Jake Paul, with the WBC heavyweight world champion keen for a rematch

"I'd sooner fight a legit experienced fighter because it would be easier. Fighting guys like that who are erratic and throwing punches from different angles, they don't know what they are doing, and it makes them awkward. It's a difficult challenge, but I got him with the sweet science.

"It was very frustrating because there were two setbacks and two cancelled fights. All that time when it looked like it was my fault because I knew I could beat him.

"When everything was getting made and said, there was a bit of pressure. On the night, I didn't feel anything because there comes a certain stage where it just gets too big."