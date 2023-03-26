Jose Ramirez beats Richard Commey with 11th-round knockout; Seniesa Estrada unifies titles

Former unified champion Jose Ramirez has earned another shot at the WBC super-lightweight title after beating Richard Commey with an 11th-round knockout.

Ramirez, who was returning to the ring after a one-year lay-off, defeated former lightweight world champion Commey in the eliminator on Saturday evening at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.

From the first round, Ramirez tried to overwhelm Ghanaian Commey with constant offence and the 30-year-old pushed Commey to the ropes in every round to throw straight right hands, hooks and uppercuts. He eventually prevailed in the 11th when Commey was counted out after the second of two knockdowns in the round.

Image: Ramirez is targeting a world championship fight next

The California native said after the fight: "It's always hard after a lay-off, but mentally, I had to go back to being my old self and start strong.

"There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable. But this time, I started with that rhythm of being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.



"I hurt him in the first round. But he's a tough guy. Big shout out to Commey and his team. He's a good warrior. He took some good shots.

"And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him, but I wanted to make a statement and show that I'm the stronger guy in there.



"I want any world champion. If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can sit down and negotiate. Let's sit down and make the fight."

Estrada unifies WBA and WBC titles

Seniesa 'Super Bad' Estrada moved a step closer to becoming the undisputed champion after unifying the WBA and WBC minimumweight world titles.

She secured the win with a dominant unanimous decision victory over 'Tiny' Tina Rupprecht.

Estrada controlled each round with her quick jab and constantly switching stances.

Image: Estrada moved a step closer to becoming the undisputed champion

The 30-year-old from east Los Angeles also picked spots where she would work on the inside, landing hard body shots before slipping aside to avoid any counters.

Rupprecht tried to land her signature right hand and was successful at times, but not nearly enough to faze her opponent. All three judges scored it a shutout, 100-90.

Image: Seniesa Estrada beat Tina Rupprecht with a unanimous decision victory

Estrada said: "This training camp was more mentally tough than it was physically. I showed it in the ring by sticking to my game plan and using my jab.

"I always want to give an entertaining fight, but I knew that with an opponent like Tina, I had to use my jab because she is a short fighter who stays very low. And when you fight fighters like that, you have to use your jab and stick to a game plan.

"I want to tell the other champion at 105 pounds [Yokasta Valle] that I'm whooping you next. You can get it next. I am the best in this division, and I know it. I want to prove it by becoming undisputed."