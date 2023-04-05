Devin Haney vows to dismantle Vasiliy Lomachenko as he chases pound-for-pound supremacy

Devin Haney says the time has come for him to prove himself as the No 1 fighter on the planet as he continues his quest for pound-for-pound stardom against Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas on May 20.

The 24-year-old puts his status as undisputed lightweight world champion on the line when he faces Lomachenko, live on Sky Sports, in a contest he deems to have been long in the making.

Haney has suggested that the former three-weight world champion declined the opportunity to face him four years ago, the consequence now being a contest against an improved version of the ascending American.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Devin Haney says Vasiliy Lomachenko's last performance 'wasn't the best', but he's expecting a better version when they share a ring.

"It's definitely tougher for him now, I'm a much better fighter than I was four years ago, much stronger, more mature, more experienced in the ring," Haney told Sky Sports.

"I know he is a tough competitor, he's going to prepare well for the fight but I will be the better man that night."

Haney arrives on the back of a comprehensive victory over George Kambosos Jr in Australia to retain his undisputed title while positioning himself at the top of a stacked division.

With Lomachenko comes his most pressing test yet and the opportunity to exhibit even more untapped levels to his expertise.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vasiliy Lomachenko was made to work very hard as he beat Jamaine Ortiz on points to set up a fight with undisputed champion Devin Haney next.

"The better opposition, the better I perform and I will show that. He is the best guy on paper. I will show that I'm above him as well," said Haney.

"He was the guy on the No 1 pound-for-pound list, and eventually I will be that."

Lomachenko enters the fight 11 years older than his opponent and with a storied reputation as one of boxing's most gifted technicians, boasting two Olympic gold medals to accompany his haul of world titles in the professional ranks.

The 35-year-old Lomachenko's success and universal respect mean Haney considers their match-up to be about far more than belts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Kambosos admitted he couldn't try any harder but couldn't defeat Devin Haney.

"It's legacy," he said. "Loma at a time was No 1 on the pound-for-pound list so this is the guy the world has given so much props and dues to, this is time for me to replace him and fill that position.

Haney has promised to deliver the Ukrainian a dose of his own commanding, dazzling medicine.

"Everything I bring to the table - a lot of skill, a lot of discipline, a lot of great IQ, a lot of the things he has done to guys and been better than them at - I will be better than him at," he said.

"You'll see me being victorious by any means necessary, me being dominant, me being skilful, me showcasing things you haven't seen yet in my arsenal, me just dismantling a southpaw.

"Some people maybe try to downplay it, but if I wasn't getting my respect then then I'll definitely get it after this fight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Devin Haney produced an even more convincing display in their rematch, leaving George Kambosos Jr bruised and bloodied at the final bell.

"This is definitely a fight when I will prove my dominance and prove how good I really am."

He says Lomachenko beckons as the first tick on a long list of wanted fights over the coming years, Shakur Stevenson among the latest to welcome a blockbuster clash in the not-so-distant future.

"I have a few names on a list that I'd like to fight. We're signing them off, we check-mark each guy. It all starts with Lomachenko and then we'll go from there," he explained.

"May 20 is Loma and once I get past him we can make the other fights happen, but right now he's the main focus."

While certain divisions are struggling to bring high-profile title fights to fruition, Haney has set the tone for his career with a willingness to fight any name in any location.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Devin Haney says he believes he is the best in the world and will take on all comers.

He does admit his fight with Loma took some back-and-forth to finalise.

"The negotiation wasn't as easy as everybody thought, it was just behind closed doors," he said. "It kind of took a while for the fight to happen, the fight was going to be in Saudi Arabia, it was a high chance it was going to be there. But it ended up in Las Vegas.

"I definitely set the example, Loma is a bit older now, me being so young and testing myself and fighting a guy like Lomachenko so early is definitely setting an example for the younger guys coming."

It is an occasion that could further amplify Lomachenko's legacy; it is an occasion that could open the door to Haney for fireworks at the next weight; it is an occasion not to miss.

"This is a huge fight: two technicians, one former pound-for-pound No 1 fighter, one guy on the up trying to prove himself," Haney said.

"One guy trying to prove he's still what he once was, one guy who is trying to accomplish his lifelong dream of being undisputed and hold onto the belts and prove to the world I am the best."

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko fight for the undisputed lightweight championship on May 20 live on Sky Sports