Robeisy Ramirez floors Isaac Dogboe in final round as he claims the WBO featherweight title with points win

Robeisy Ramirez was crowned as the new WBO featherweight champion after a final round knockdown of Isaac Dogboe sealed a dominant points win.

The Cuban southpaw dropped Dogboe with a well placed left hand to put the finishing touches to a unanimous decision victory, securing the vacant WBO title with scores of 119-108, 118-109 and 117-110 in Oklahoma.

Taking command in the early stages, Ramirez unloaded a hurtful uppercut that forced Dogboe to clinch in the second round, while the Ghana-born fighter was caught by a succession of precise left hands in the sixth round.

Dogboe dug deep in round eight, lashing back with body shots, but Ramirez kept him at bay with straight left hands before this potent punch knocked his opponent to the canvas in the closing round.

Image: Ramirez opened a wide lead on the scorecards with his precise punches

"I now call myself a world champion," Ramirez told ESPN.

"As for who's next, I want all the world champions. I'll even take Joet Gonzalez.

"Give me Luis Alberto Lopez or Michael Conlan, whoever wins their fight."

On the undercard, Gonzalez kept himself in title contention with a unanimous decision win over Enrique Vivas.

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton failed to impress as he was made to work for a points victory over Fabio Maldonado.