Dillian Whyte: Anthony Joshua has ‘nothing’ to offer Tyson Fury | 'The fight isn't going to happen!'

Dillian Whyte says Anthony Joshua offers "nothing" to Tyson Fury and believes his British rival was reluctant to "take risks" against Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua called for a fight against Fury after his unanimous decision victory over Franklin at The O2 on Saturday.

But Whyte believes he should be the man to face Joshua next, suggesting Fury will have little interest in a domestic clash after an undisputed world title fight with Oleksandr Usyk fell through.

"It's a logical fight," Whyte told Sky Sports. "Fury is not a person to negotiate with, because he'll mess you around.

"If he's [Fury] being offered unified heavyweight champion and not taking it, what is Joshua going to offer him to take the fight? Nothing.

"He's obviously seeing Joshua as way beneath him, the fight isn't going to happen.

"I don't know why they are wasting their time. There is someone here who is willing to fight and ready to go, but for some reason Joshua seems to, and I don't know if it's a tactic of his, brush it under the carpet.

"I don't know if he just doesn't want to fight me or what, because he knows what my mindset is, I'll come to fight and I carry power in both hands."

'Joshua didn't do anything spectacular'

Joshua expressed frustration after he was unable to break Franklin's resistance, leaving him without a stoppage in his last three fights.

But Whyte insists that he inflicted more damage on Franklin, who toppled back into the ropes during a final round onslaught, when he beat the American on points in November.

"Joshua didn't do anything spectacular. Every time he hit Franklin, Franklin would come back. When I would hit Franklin, I would back him up," Whyte said.

Image: Whyte thinks Joshua wasn't aggressive enough against Franklin

"I was still more aggressive, still threw those punches, and I did what I wanted to do in the rounds: I knocked him down and the referee didn't count the knock down.

"I don't know why people always give me more criticism. These guys are all world champions, Olympic champions, I'm just a guy from the street who knows how to fight.

"I fight undefeated fighters, I don't care. I knew how good Jermaine Franklin was, and I fought him, and I beat him."

'He's showed more aggression at the end of fights'

Whyte believes that Joshua didn't take enough risks against Franklin and the confrontation between the fighters after the final bell wasn't necessary.

"Maybe he just doesn't want to take risks anymore," Whyte added.

Image: Dillian Whyte beat Jermaine Franklin when they faced each other in November 2022

"It happens sometimes, fighters say: 'I'm going to pick up a few victories, earn some money, and I'm not really going to take risks anymore.' It happens.

"I don't know if it's money that has made him [Joshua] soft, or if it's the defeats. Getting knocked out and getting outclassed, I think it's more that than money to be honest.

"We're different fighters. I'm a guy who's had a lot of adversity in my life and had to come back from a lot of bad things. Since I was a child it's been like that for me, so for me I'm not someone who complains and moans about these things like these guys. I just get on with it."

Image: Joshua and Franklin had to be kept apart after the fight

Tempers boiled over after the final bell as Joshua pushed Franklin on the back of the head with his glove, sparking an angry confrontation between both training teams.

Whyte said: "He's showed more aggression at the end of fights than during the whole fights!

"There is no point doing what he did to Franklin at the end. That doesn't impress anyone.

"If that happens during the fight then alright, but to create excitement after it. You're doing too much bro. Have a cup of tea and relax."