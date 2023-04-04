Toe2Toe podcast: Can Anthony Joshua get back to the top? What next for Amir Khan after doping violation?

There's plenty to get stuck into on the latest episode of the Toe2Toe podcast, with Andy Scott and company discussing the Amir Khan controversy, Anthony Joshua's win at the weekend and the upcoming fight between Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith.

Andy heads to the Landmark Hotel in London to speak to both Okolie and Billam-Smith as they went head to head in Tuesday's press conference ahead of their fight on May 27, live on Sky Sports.

There was plenty of respect between Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith as they went head to head at the press conference ahead of their fight on May 27.

WBO cruiserweight champion Okolie puts his world title on the line in former training partner Billam-Smith's home town, with the bout set for Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

"Fighting someone I know very well for a world title is a very exciting opportunity," Billam-Smith said. "I'm elated to be fighting at the home of my beloved AFC Bournemouth in front of my phenomenal fans. On May 27 I will repay them by winning a world title."

Okolie last defended his title when he dominated mandatory challenger David Light in Manchester last month. "I'm pumped, I'm ready to go," he said.

Anthony Joshua showed 'vulnerability' against Jermaine Franklin and still made 'some rookie mistakes' in his points win on Saturday, says Johnny Nelson.

Also on the podcast - the latest episode available to listen to below - Johnny Nelson joins Andy to reflect on Amir Khan's ban for a doping violation and Anthony Joshua's win over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 on Saturday night, having already expressed his concerns over the 'vulnerability' AJ showed in the win and his motivation going forward.

Khan has been banned from sport for two years for a failed anti-doping test following his fight with Brook last February.

"I don't know how it got into my system, maybe shaking hands, maybe sharing a drink with somebody," Khan told Sky Sports News.

Amir Khan says he's totally against performance-enhancing drugs and fears his two-year ban for a banned substance will taint his reputation and achievements in boxing.

"If people remember me for just this incident that's happened then I think it'll always upset me because I know it was never done on purpose."

Also on the podcast, we hear from Callum Simpson, who was in attendance at the Joshua-Franklin fight, and speak to Alen Babic ahead of his clash with Lukasz Rozanski.

