Mikaela Mayer calls on Alycia Baumgardner to make rematch offer as she eyes Katie Taylor fight

Mikaela Mayer has challenged Alycia Baumgardner to make her a rematch offer while also targeting a potential mega-fight against Katie Taylor.

Mayer beat replacement opponent Lucy Wildheart by unanimous decision on Saturday in her first fight since suffering her first career defeat to Baumgardner in October's super featherweight unification bout.

The 32-year-old had originally been scheduled to face Christina Linardatou, only for her opponent to fail a medical 24 hours before the fight.

Mayer has now reiterated her desire to right the wrongs of her split decision loss to Baumgardner, who beat Elhem Mekhaled in February to become undisputed champion, and has questioned her American rival's stomach for a second fight.

"There's been interviews I've done [about Baumgardner], and [her promoter] Eddie Hearn will have heard what I said, and he'll respond in an interview," Mayer told Sky Sports. "The narrative here is that I've mentioned I want a rematch. I've made that very clear.

"Top Rank really set the bar with how much they paid us for that fight. And seeing the millions of views that we got, and the social media that Top Rank did, we deserve more for a rematch, let alone what we got.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikaela Mayer told Toe2Toe Extra that she has the style to really hurt Katie Taylor if they share a ring in the future.

"Then he tries to twist it and say he hasn't even thought of a rematch. You have a mega-fight in your back pocket and you haven't thought about it?

"But she has to want it. And I don't think she wants it, hell no. She got away with it last time. But now she's smartening up and realising that's the big money fight."

Mayer and Baumgardner proved a fitting co-main event on October's historic all-female card at The O2, threatening to steal the spotlight from Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall with a fiery war of words throughout the build-up to the fight.

The pair have since gone back and forth on the subject of a rematch, Mayer joking that Saturday's originally-planned fight against Linardatou had been a "troll move" in light of the Greek fighter previously inflicting Baumgardner's only career defeat.

Mayer has now put the onus on her rival to play her part in making an explosive second fight between the pair.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Alycia Baumgardner's clash with Mikaela Mayer in their world super-featherweight title unification bout.

"She stepped into this game and all of a sudden had the biggest fight of her life and maybe she thinks it's the norm, but it's not. It takes the rivalry we had to really make a mega-fight like that. She's not getting that money now," said Mayer.

"Baumgardner needs to say she wants it. She can talk s*** on Twitter, but go tell your team: 'I want Mikaela, let's make her an offer.'

"You have the belts now. The ball is in your court. Look how hard everyone works to be undisputed champion. You call the shots now. Why would Top Rank make an offer? You don't want to promote the fight?

"That fight can happen whenever they make the offer. But not at 130.

"The 130-140 is the most stacked division, so I don't need to go down to 130. I'd be doing myself a disservice, and I don't think the fans care what weight the fight is at. I plan on having all the titles by then anyway."

Beyond Baumgardner, Mayer has also underlined her interest in a blockbuster meeting with one of Taylor or Amanda Serrano, who are yet to meet in a rematch.

"We'll see. Obviously I want the winner of Taylor vs Serrano now. That's the deal for winning this belt," said Mayer.

"I know Katie Taylor is obligated to two fights already. She's obligated to Chantelle Cameron and Serrano, so I'm going to fight in the meantime. Maybe the summer.

"I think we'll fight in California next."