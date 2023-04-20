UK Anti-Doping Agency confirms Conor Benn drugs charge and provisional suspension

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) has formally charged Conor Benn over his failed drugs tests and provisionally suspended him from fighting.

Benn, 26, twice tested positive for female fertility drug clomifene ahead of last October's proposed catchweight bout against Chris Eubank Jr.

After UKAD's statement on Thursday, Benn - who relinquished his British boxing licence after testing positive - tweeted: "Another day, another attempt to create a headline with my name…

"I am involved in a confidential procedure and I have respected my confidentiality obligations. Yet each day brings a new leak and a misrepresentation of what's actually happening.

"There is no news. Being "charged" is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves.

"I have not been sanctioned by anyone & I'm not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don't even have a BBBoC licence."

UKAD's statement read: "UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on 15 March 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

"Whilst provisionally suspended Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

"UKAD can also confirm that on 3 April 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomifene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the results management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules."

UKAD does not usually publicly disclose suspensions or charges before a case has been resolved but deemed Benn's situation as "exceptional circumstances".

The BBBofC can request that other governing bodies prohibit the undefeated Londoner from fighting abroad.

A BBBofC statement read: "The BBBoC relies upon UKAD to ensure that professional boxers comply with the UKAD Rules (as incorporated into the BBBoC's Rules and Regulations) and awaits the outcome of the UKAD process in due course."

UKAD and the BBBofC say they will make no further comment at this stage.