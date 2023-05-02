Richard Riakporhe: British cruiserweight star agrees contract extension with BOXXER and Sky Sports

Richard Riakporhe is signing a long-term contract extension committing his future to BOXXER and Sky Sports.

Riakporhe is on the cusp of a world title opportunity having emerged as one of the cruiserweight division's most dangerous contenders.

The 33-year-old boasts a perfect professional record of 16-0 with 12 wins coming by way of knockout, including his fourth-round stoppage of Krzysztof Głowacki in Manchester earlier this year.

"I want all the champions, I called them out in my last fight, I'll call them out again: (Lawrence) Okolie, (Arsen) Goulamirian, (Jai) Opetaia , I mean business this year, I'm going for gold," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Richard Riakporhe's stunning stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki in Manchester. Repeats of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith are on Sunday January 22 at 8am and 3pm.

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom says there was "never any doubt" about continuing to move forward with Riakporhe amid his pursuit of a world title.

"It's been a special journey," Shalom said on Sky Sports. "When we first signed Richard he had been out the ring 18 months/two years, his first fight was an eight-rounder and then it's been four back-to-back knockouts.

"It's been frightening [his progress], explosive, it shows what activity can do to a fighter and now he's one of the most feared cruiserweights in the country, with ambitions to move up to heavyweight as well.

"This is the year for him to win a world title. I'm very very proud of where he's come. Now where he is in the cruiserweight, which I would say is the most feared non-champion cruiserweight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson says world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie needs to develop his skills further if he wants to keep hold of his WBO title.

Riakporhe is currently ranked No 2 by the WBO and IBF, while being rated at No 4 by the WBC.

‘The Midnight Train’ will have a close eye on the upcoming Bank Holiday boxing bonanza in Bournemouth when his arch-rival Lawrence Okolie defends the WBO title against hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith in front of a sold-out Vitality Stadium - in BOXXER’s first UK stadium show on May 27.

Riakporhe started late in boxing when he discovered the sport at 19-years-old - just four years after he survived a stabbing outside a house party at the age of 15.

Having accomplished a degree in marketing communications and advertising in 2015 from Kingston University, Riakporhe is also now a brand ambassador for global fashion leaders Burberry alongside sports giants adidas.

Since turning pro in 2016, Riakporhe has never lost in his professional career with victories over Chris Billam-Smith, Tommy McCarthy and Jack Massey proudly on his impressive resume.

Now the quest continues for an elusive world title - with big fight news expected for Riakporhe in due course.