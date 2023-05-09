Frazer Clarke's promotional team Boxxer offer 'career-highest payday' to Fabio Wardley for British title fight

Frazer Clarke's promotional team Boxxer have offered a "career-highest payday" to Fabio Wardley for their British title clash, with promoter Ben Shalom keen to make the "biggest fight possible".

Clarke has been ordered to challenge Wardley for the British heavyweight belt and a date and venue were set to be decided after purse bids were scheduled this week.

But Boxxer CEO Shalom confirmed that he has already made a "substantial offer" to Wardley for the Clarke fight.

"We've made a big offer to Fabio Wardley to fight Frazer Clarke," Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

"It will be his career-highest payday, which could be a record purse for a British title fight.

"We believe Fabio is a free agent, so it's easy for him to accept the fight, if he genuinely wants the fight.

"As usual, we will work with all parties and promoters to make the best fights happen. We want this to be the biggest fight it can be, with as many people watching as possible.

"Frazer is going to be a future star of British boxing, we're certain of that. We want to showcase his fights to boxing fans and the football audience on Sky Sports. It doesn't make sense to lose that.

"We've made it clear to Frazer that we've made an offer to Wardley's team.

"It's a substantial offer and we're more than happy to stage the fight in September."

Wardley issued his own statement on social media. He tweeted: "No they [Boxxer] haven't, they offered me less than I got for my last fight".

Clarke is set to return to action on the same show as Adam Azim's super-lightweight showdown with Aram Fanyan at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

The Olympic bronze medallist overcame a nasty cut while stopping Bogdan Dinu in March, which extended his perfect professional record to six victories.