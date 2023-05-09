Jake Paul ready to KO Nate Diaz | 'I will do what Conor McGregor couldn't'

Jake Paul backed himself to "do what Conor McGregor couldn't" and knock out Nate Diaz when the pair came face to face in Dallas to announce their fight on August 5.

Paul and Diaz held a press conference on Tuesday to announce their fight at American Airlines Center which will be contested at 185 pounds and is contracted for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves.

Paul is 6-1 (4 KOs) after falling to Tommy Fury on a split decision in Saudi Arabia on February 26 but backed himself to go one step further than Conor McGregor and knock out Diaz in what is a "do or die" fight for the Youtuber-turned-boxer.

However, it will be one of Paul's toughest challenges yet as Diaz is an MMA legend who compiled a 22-13 (5 KOs) record in the octagon but will be making his pro boxing debut.

"This is a big fight, this is a fight that I wanted for a long time. He got out of his UFC contract and this is probably the biggest fight of the year only topping me versus Tommy (Fury)," said Paul.

"So I want to make big events, big fights happen and strike while the iron's hot, he was a free agent, let's run it, make it happen, settle the s*** talk and I'm ready for war.

"I'm excited to be here, thank you for having me out. Dallas, I love y'all and I'ma do what Conor McGregor couldn't do and I'ma knock this man out."

"I'm filled with vengeance, ambition, hunger, drive more than ever before. I have a lot to prove - two chips on each shoulder and it's do or die for me, truly this fight is do or die, I have to leave it all on the line and I think that's the same for Nate Diaz.

"He's leaving the UFC on a win, he wants to come into this game, make a bunch of money, knock out the YouTuber kid then go back and finish his legacy off. And that's why this is such an amazing fight.

"But I just lost and if he beats me, where does that leave me? So it's two people who can't lose, who don't want to lose, who never back down, who keep on fighting and that's why this is war and I'm ready for war."

Despite Paul claiming the fight is a must win for both, Diaz insisted that for him, the "show is going on" as he has a lot more to prove.

"Yeah, I've been doing it a long time, most of my life and I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon," said Diaz.

"People talking about age and all that and I think people just been diagnosed with retirement and they're done and the only one to make my diagnosis is me and I feel better now than I did ... I feel the same now as I did when I was 18, just with a lot more experience and timeunder my belt, you know?

"And, so, the show for me is going on."