Ben Whittaker gunning for Midlands and English championships already: 'Call me the debt collector!'

Ben Whittaker, after dazzling in Birmingham with a special ringwalk, outrageous showboating and a superb display of skill and power, will return to action on July 1.

The Olympic silver medallist will box next on the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr bill at the AO Arena in Manchester, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I'm excited to get back in the ring," he told Sky Sports News. "I got the job done pretty easily [on Saturday] as everybody has seen so thankfully that allows me to get back to training and get back in the ring as soon as possible.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker took inspiration from 'Prince' Naseem Hamed's ring walk against Kevin Kelley in New York as he walks to the ring in Birmingham.

"I told you I can bring the glitz and glam. I'm going to have to try and top this ring walk now!

"Make sure you're there, buy your tickets and watch me live in the flesh once again."

Whittaker is ambitious and willing to move quickly. He has had three pro fights so far, all scheduled for six rounds (although only one has gone the distance).

The Darlaston man is eager to go more rounds and start putting himself in the frame for titles.

"The faster I can go up in rounds, the more I can break them down, the more I can start hurting them because the six rounds is still a bit quick, it's a bit like a longer amateur fight," he told Sky Sports.

"When you do get into the eights, the 10s, the 12s, the pace slows down and this is where boxers come on, they get to break down their opponents, you see these later round stoppages.

"Whenever is the time to step up, I'm ready because as I said, I'm doing the 12 rounds [in sparring] already."

The Central Area light-heavyweight championship, currently held by Michael Stephenson, would be an appealing first title for Whittaker to fight for in future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker was flawless on his return to the ring, dispatching Jordan Grant within three rounds.

"If that needs to be collected on the way, it can be collected, that's all I'm going to say. Call me the debt collector," Whittaker said. "Why not?

"If we're going to go the traditional route, that's really traditional. If we can do it that type of way, nobody can moan because you'd literally come from the bottom, worked your way up to the top.

"Sometimes that's the best way to do it because you learn on the way, you're not rushed, you have the right fights at the right time and most of them are domestic dustups which is what people like as well.

"That's the thing with pro boxing, there's titles coming out here, there and everywhere. There's people, unknown quantities, and that's why I've got to focus on myself. The good thing and bad thing with me is, I'm in the limelight since my amateur days, people know about me so I've got to make sure I'm two steps ahead every time."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker targets a future fight with British, Commonwealth and European light-heavyweight champion Dan Azeez.

Whittaker could be fast-tracked to an English title fight in the coming months. The light-heavyweight championship is held by another man from the Midlands, Ricky Summers.

"I know Ricky, I've known him for a good while and fights like that aren't far from my reach already," Whittaker said.

"He's an experienced fighter. He's fought Dan Azeez. He's been around and he's a well-known light-heavy so getting a scalp like that is good on my record.

"He's local. All I know is I'll be coming back to my area as champ so that's it.

"I can't come back to my area as nothing less so if anything like that does ever pop up, I'll make sure I come back to my area the king!"