Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Winner could face Shakur Stevenson next

Devin Haney could secure another super fight against Shakur Stevenson if he retains his undisputed world lightweight titles, but it would be a "big mistake" to look past Vasiliy Lomachenko, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

Haney defends his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Lomachenko in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

DuBoef believes victory over the Ukrainian star would be the finest achievement of Haney's fast-rising career and could secure a massive clash against former unified super-featherweight king Stevenson.

"Loma says he is 100 per cent and the finest he could be. So if Haney can take out Lomachenko at his finest, I think that is a very, very big mark for Devin to accomplish," DuBoef said.

Image: Haney faces Lomachenko with four world titles at stake

"Devin, we've seen, he's got great size, great speed, good footwork, really quick hands. But this is the matrix, you do not know what you're in with.

"He's going to learn a lot on Saturday night, if he hasn't already. Because he's going to get a masters degree from one of the great fighters of our era.

"Listen, absolutely [Stevenson to face the winner makes sense].

"With Devin Haney, he's so big, can he stay at 135lb? Or does he jump up to 140lb? And we're loaded at 140lb as well and there are opportunities there.

"So I think from a pure boxing perspective, to see Devin and Shakur is a natural, natural fight.

"It would have been like Mayweather and Mosley in their prime, which we didn't get.

Image: Shakur Stevenson is a potential opponent for the winner of Haney vs Lomachenko

"It's that type of fight, and they know each other well. Love to do those type of fights, but we'll see what happens with the outcome and how both fighters feel, and how Lomachenko feels.

"We have to read the room a little better and decide to make moves with the fighters, rather than force something they don't really want."

Lomachenko's dominant reign as a unified champion was brought to a shuddering halt by a shock defeat to Teofimo Lopez in 2020.

But the supremely-skilled southpaw has responded with three straight victories, and DuBoef insists Lomachenko is capable of delivering another masterclass win over Haney this weekend.

"That's a big mistake [to write off Lomachenko]," he said.

"It's easy, it's like you've got the new shiny car and jump on, but forgot about that workhorse that was just so beautifully driven for a decade. You just forget so quickly.

"I would not forget Loma. He does things in the ring that we have never seen. The footwork, the ability to throw punches from all these different angles. And I'm not sure Haney has seen anything like this, because most fighters haven't seen what Loma can do.

Image: Lomachenko should not be written off, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef

"We talk about special moments and special fights, and I think there are many implications here.

"But first of all, you're talking about all the hardware. And this is one of those significant moments where somebody is able to unify all the titles and hold all the titles.

"And then we talk about the best fighting the best. And the guys who sometimes move around a bit, and dodge and weave outside the ring so they don't have to dodge and weave the most dangerous and lethal type of boxers that are so dynamic.

"Both Loma and Haney have something to prove.

"Loma has done this as an amateur and all the way through his meteoric rise as a pro, but he is still missing the one thing that he wanted, which is all the titles.

"And Haney came up as a young kid and was able to capture the moment when he did: Going to Australia twice and grabbing those titles.

"So I think this has all the makings of an incredible fight, and I'm truly, truly fascinated, because I don't know who wins. I can see it happening for either guy."

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko is live on Sky Sports, from 1am on Sunday