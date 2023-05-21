Devin Haney retains his lightweight titles with unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles on Saturday night at the MGM Grand, but not without a controversial decision that former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko's camp plans on appealing against.

Lomachenko dominated the latter rounds and outpunched Haney, 124-110.

But much to the dismay of the 14,436 fans in attendance, all three judges had Haney winning.

Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored the fight 115-113, while Dave Moretti had it 116-112.

"I think I showed that I can still be in boxing, I'm in good shape now," Lomachenko said. "I win this fight. Twelve rounds end, I was sure I won this fight. I feel I controlled this fight."

Haney was nothing short of complimentary of his challenger: "Lomachenko is a future Hall of Famer," Haney said. "It was a blessing. He was my toughest opponent. He was very crafty. He turns it up in the championship rounds. (This fight) put me in the history books forever."

Haney improved to 30-0. Lomachenko, 35, dropped to 17-3.

Both fighters showed aggressiveness through the first half of the fight, Haney using his length and strength by working off his back foot, while Lomachenko continued to pepper the champion with a jackhammer left hand to the head.

But as the fight wore on, it was the elder statesman punishing 24-year-old Haney, stunning him with combinations, including a powerful ninth round, when the champion started showing his fatigue.

Lomachenko's manager said they plan to appeal against the decision. "The biggest robbery in the daylight. Haney's team got Christmas in the summer," Egis Klimas said. "We're going to appeal this decision. Those judges, they do not understand how the boxers are working hard. I guarantee we're not going to let that go. We want to show there has to be justice."

Haney could stay at 135 pounds for one final fight, where a highly-anticipated match awaits against fellow pound-for-pound contender Shakur Stevenson, who was in attendance Saturday.

He could also move to junior welterweight, where he would pursue a second-division title while positioning himself to meet the winner of the June 10 fight between Josh Taylor and Teofimo Lopez Jr.

On the undercard, Oscar Valdez (31-1, 23 KOs) manhandled Adam Lopez (16-5) in the final preliminary bout, including a dominating 10th round to win by unanimous decision.

Raymond Muratalla (18-0) pummelled Jeremia Nakathila (23-3) with the fight stopped at the 2:48 mark of the second round.

Junto Nakatani improved to 25-0 with his 19th KO, dropping Andrew Moloney with a devastating left to the face in the 12th round, while Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1) and Danny Rosenberger (13-9-5) fought to a draw in their fight.