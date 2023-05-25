Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford to fight for undisputed welterweight championship July in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford has announced on Instagram he will fight Errol Spence Jr on July 29 in Las Vegas.

The American rivals will face off for the undisputed welterweight championship in one of the most highly-anticipated contests since Floyd Mayweather Jr's clash with Manny Pacquiao back in 2015.

"The wait is over, it's game time," Crawford said in a video. "Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford, July 29th, Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Everybody come out, show support and watch my fry this fish."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Potential pound-for-pound supremacy beckons for the victor as the pair finally meet in the ring after years of a blockbuster showdown being touted without ever coming to fruition.

Finally giving the fans what they want," said Spence Jr on social media. "This one a throwback fight on paper but it could be a one sided a** whooping, one of the biggest fights of the century."

Crawford, 35, is 39-0 (30 knockouts) having become WBO champion with victory over Jeff Horn in 2018, while Spence Jr, 33, arrives 28-0 (22 knockouts) as the reigning WBC, WBA and IBF champion after unifying the division with a 10th-round TKO win over Yordenis Ugas in his most recent outing back in April 2022.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

It will be well over a year since Spence Jr last fought competitively when he steps in the ring with Crawford, who knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round of their fight in December.

In fact, Spence's victory over Ugas marks his only fight since beating Danny Garcia in December 2020 after he was forced to withdraw from a prospective meeting with Pacquiao in August 2021 due to a retinal tear to his left eye.