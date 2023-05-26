Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith on weight | 'I’m always going to go for an early stoppage!'

Chris Billam-Smith took to the scales for his “fairy tale” world title shot against WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie, welcoming the support from his hometown crowd on Bournemouth Pier at Friday’s weigh-in.

It was a prelude to what awaits both men in Saturday's clash at the Vitality stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Both men were on weight, each scaling 14st 3lbs, and both were calm.

Billam-Smith even paused to smile and wave at his wife and son, whose first birthday is today, in the crowd.

"I get to spend next week with him and give him his late birthday present on Saturday night," Billam-Smith told Sky Sports News.

"I think everyone's a fan of Disney really so yes, I believe in fairy tales and if this is a fairy tale then so be it Saturday night."

The hometown favourite faced off with Okolie for a brief staredown. They kept it, as ever, professional.

Both know what it's in store on Saturday and, as former sparring partners, know each other well as boxers.

"A huge thank you to all for coming out, the weight's made, the job's to do tomorrow night," Billam-Smith told his crowd. "Let's go put on a show.

"Now it's very much focusing on the job at hand. I'm zoned in," he added. "I've prepared for Lawrence. I've prepared for Lawrence very well.

Okolie was similarly unruffled. Even with Saturday's atmosphere expected to be hostile to him, the champion said: "I'm just going to enjoy myself.

"It's all good, it's all fine," he continued. "It'll be business and I'lll do what I always do and get the 'W'."

But he warned Billam-Smith: "I'm always going to go for an early stoppage."

Joe Pigford is a tremendously powerful knockout puncher at super-welterweight but he faces the experienced, seasoned Sam Eggington, well known for his all-action style.

They both weighed in at 10st 13lbs for a bout that promises to be a barnburner.

"I think so. It'll be a great fight to watch and I believe it'll be a good one to be involved in," Eggington said.

"I don't think this is going 12 rounds," he continued. "I think that's safe to say. He's a big puncher [but] I can hit a bit.

"I'm excited. I'm confident. Don't get it twisted, I'm very confident."

Pigford shrugged: "As long I'm doing what I think I'm going to do and I come away with the win that's all I care about.

Another local man, Lee Cutler will be in action in a tough fight against undefeated Stanley Stannard.

Both were 10st 13lbs.

"I'm absolutely buzzing for it, I hope he brings his best because he needs it. I want a fight of the year contender!" Cutler declared.

"I want to be the next guy to bring big shows down here and be the headliner."

Stannard was dismissive. "It's his big day out," he said.

"We'll see if he changes his tune tomorrow after two rounds when I've been punching his head in."

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall steps up to her first eight-rounder against fellow unbeaten fighter Jade Taylor.

Taylor was 9st 2lbs. Artingstall weighed in at 8st 13lbs and then subjected her opponent to a steely staredown.

"I'm ready to rock and roll now," Taylor warned. "I've been in this game for a long time now. I'm here now I'm ready to put on a show."

Portsmouth's Michael McKinson scaled 10st 8lbs as he looks to continue his comeback from a sole career loss to world-class welterweight Vergil Ortiz against the 10st 6lb Lebin Morales over eight rounds.

"Always expecting a tough fight, he's obviously a dangerous guy. But I've got too much self-belief," McKinson said.

"What a great turn out today and what a buzz it is this fight week fighting on such a great event."

