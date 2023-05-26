Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Fury 'sends contract' to AJ for September fight at Wembley

Tyson Fury has reignited a potential fight against Anthony Joshua by announcing he has delivered a draft contract to his British heavyweight rival in view of a clash at Wembley Stadium in September.

"A few days ago I sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium," Fury said on Instagram.

"It's a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come on AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time I'm not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. The ball is now on your side."

The heavyweight duo have been linked to a landmark showdown on multiple occasions, most recently in the latter months of 2022 following Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury had been critical of Joshua for supposedly failing to meet a self-imposed deadline by which to sign a fight contract in September.

The WBC heavyweight champion went on to fight Derek Chisora in December and had been set take on Usyk for the undisputed championship in April before negotiations over the fight collapsed.

Sky Sports News has contacted Queensbury, Top Rank and Matchroom for comment.

Fury and Joshua had once looked on course to face off in August 2021 in Saudi Arabia before a US court ruled that Deontay Wilder deserved a trilogy fight against the former. And so Fury would go on to meet and beat Wilder in another thriller, while Joshua relinquished his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts to Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Usyk himself is expected to return to the ring in August in Poland, where he will take on WBA mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

April saw Joshua make his first appearance since losing to Usyk in the Middle East last summer when he beat Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision, after which he publicly called out Fury.

"I try and provide for the fans, I know who the fans want - who do the fans want? They said Fury, yeah? The ball is in his court," Joshua said in the ring post-fight.

"I would be 100 per cent honoured to compete for the WBC Championship of the world.

"Wherever you are, if you are listening, you know my management, you know my promoter, we've had dialogue before so let's continue this and hopefully we can get this done sooner rather than later. We aren't getting any younger."