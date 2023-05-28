Michael Conlan's IBF world title hopes crushed by defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez in Belfast

Michael Conlan's second bid for a world featherweight title ended in disappointment after he was stopped in the fifth round by IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez.

Conlan, whose challenge for the WBA crown ended in failure against Leigh Wood just over a year ago, was attempting to overcome the Mexican on home turf at Belfast's SSE Arena.

But the 31-year-old's trainer Adam Booth threw in the towel after Lopez dropped him to the canvas with a left hook and right uppercut.

Image: Conlan's corner threw in the towel after the challenger was sent flying by a thunderous right uppercut from Lopez

Conlan, who received medical attention following the stoppage, later tweeted: "I'm good folks. Wasn't at the races, couldn't seem to get going and paid the price for it.

"Congratulations to Lopez on a great performance. I wish you all the best in the future champion. Thank you for the opportunity.

"Thanks to everyone who reached out and wished me luck. I can't get back to you all but I appreciate it!

"I'm gonna take some time away from social media now to enjoy my family and decide what the next steps for me are. Again, thank you Belfast for an amazing atmosphere and turnout! Love MC x."

Conlan - who won bronze as a flyweight at London 2012 before turning over four years later - had looked strong during the second round, catching Lopez with a strong right-hander.

But the momentum shifted significantly in the next as Lopez landed a succession of punches to leave Conlan hanging on for the bell.

Although Lopez slowed a little in the fourth, he remained in control and the powerful fifth-round uppercut that sent the challenger reeling left Booth no option but to end the fight.

Meanwhile, former IBF world champion Josh Warrington - who held the title until losing it to Lopez on a split decision last December - has already stated he is keen on a rematch.