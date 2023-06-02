Isaac Chamberlain and Roman Fury added to York Hall show on June 16 live on Sky Sports

Isaac Chamberlain and Roman Fury, the brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, have been added to the June 16 York Hall bill, live on Sky Sports.

Chamberlain will fight Daniel Bocianski, who he had been due to box in Bournemouth last weekend when the Pole stepped in to replace Mikael Lawal.

Chamberlain, in the long run, is still gunning for his shot at the British cruiserweight title that Lawal holds.

Isaac Chamberlain discusses the late withdrawal of former opponent Mikael Lawal and insists he wasn't aware Brandon Glanton was calling him out until he interrupted his workout.

"It's going to be rescheduled. It's a pretty annoying situation," Chamberlain said of Lawal. "I even said it at the press conference: 'Don't pull out the fight, don't say you've got a cold.'"

Lawal cancelled his May 27 fight with Chamberlain due to a medical issue.

"I want to see him face to face," Chamberlain declared. "Maybe he had some hard spars or some hard training sessions and his coaching team was like: 'I don't think you're ready.' Maybe he's having doubts. I don't know.

"I want to knock him the hell out. It's just a pretty annoying situation," he added. "But it is what it is."

Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain was interrupted by a fiery Brandon Glanton during his public workout in Bournemouth.

The frustration was heightened for him because not only does he have a budding rivalry with Lawal, he is determined to win the British title.

"I want it a lot," Chamberlain told Sky Sports. "I've been working extremely hard for this. So the fact that it happened I've just got to take it.

"I can't really control what happens, I can control my reaction to it. So that's what I'm doing.

"I only took a day to get annoyed and I'm back in the gym, back training, focusing on what's next. That's all I've got to do, I can't really dwell on it."

It remains a good time to be a cruiserweight in Britain. In Bournemouth Chris Billam-Smith beat Lawrence Okolie to become the WBO champion. Chamberlain boxed Okolie early in his professional career and last July lost a thrilling clash with Billam-Smith. He is looking to get back to that level.

There was no love lost between Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain at the press conference ahead of their fight on May 27.

There are other world class fighters, like Richard Riakporhe, or rising prospects, like Viddal Riley, all jostling for position in the cruiserweight mix.

"Very exciting. Lots of great fights to be made, lots of great opposition and it's going to be good. It's great to be amongst all of it," Chamberlain said.

Roman Fury will be having the second fight of his professional career on the same bill at York Hall. He is the brother of leading heavyweight Tyson Fury and reality TV star Tommy Fury, the conqueror of Jake Paul.

The June 16 card is topped by Adam Azim's clash with Aram Fanyan. It also features Caroline Dubois vs Yanina del Carmen Lescano and Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach as well as Viddal Riley's rematch with Anees Taj.