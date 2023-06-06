Josh Taylor reveals why he walked out of Teofimo Lopez interview | 'We've spent another $5,000 on security!'

Josh Taylor has revealed why he walked out of a joint-interview with Teofimo Lopez.

Taylor will not be in the same room as his rival until Thursday's press conference, but that has not prevented the outspoken Lopez already testing the Scotsman's patience.

So much so that Taylor walked out of a joint-interview being recorded by video link with the American.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor wants to prove his doubters wrong when he faces Lopez at the Madison Square Garden Theatre this weekend

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Taylor explained: "He just talks absolute waffle, just waffles on, makes no sense and I can't be bothered listening to it.

"It's just boring and you're not even making any sense so I got up and said look I'm away, I'm going to get my dinner and go to bed, see you on June 10."

This week, though, ahead of their WBO super-lightweight title fight live on Sky Sports at 1am on Sunday morning (June 11), Taylor will have to confront Lopez in person.

"I suppose I have to this week and I suppose I'll see him at the press conference and the weigh-in. So I'm looking forward to that," Taylor, the champion, said. "I think he's got a lot of nerves and a lot of doubts.

"I think he's got a lot of nervous energy. I think it's all a front."

Promoter Top Rank have taken extra precautions for the press conference on Thursday when Taylor and Lopez will go head-to-head in person for the first time.

Carl Moretti, VP for boxing operations at Top Rank, told Sky Sports News: "This press conference on Thursday, we probably spent another $5,000 on security because we've got to get to Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor admitted to eating junk food and lacking discipline after becoming a unified champion but says the fire and nerves are back for Lopez

"So I think that part of it is what's interesting. They'll be physically together so let's see what happens then. I'm sure they're not going to shake hands and hug and: 'How was your trip to New York?' I don't expect that to happen."

Taylor joked: "The switch may go when I see him, you never know!"

But he insisted he is calm. "I'm nice and relaxed," Taylor continued. "We're going to see each other on Saturday anyway."

Taylor is focusing himself on the actual fight night. "I really feel it's a big performance coming on," he said. "I've got an abundance of experience now.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Taylor is confident he will defend his WBO super-lightweight championship when he fights Lopez on June 10

"I've been in championship fights since about my fifth fight as a professional and been all over the place and been on big stages. I've got an abundance of experience being on the big stage and fight nights. I know how it feels, I know how it is. I know how the nerves get. I know how you feel pre-fight."

He added: "I feel like I've found myself again, the love for the sport and the love for going to the gym. I feel like a little kid at Christmas.

"I feel dead excited about boxing again and I'm back to enjoying where I am, my surroundings, my team as a whole, I'm just dead comfortable and have 100 per cent faith in. I'm really happy and relaxed with where I am now and I'm performing really well in the gym. I'm buzzing for where I'm at.

"I just can't wait to get in on Saturday and put it all together."

Watch Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez live on Sky Sports Main Event or Action from 1am on Sunday morning