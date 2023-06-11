Sunny Edwards defends IBF flyweight world title with unanimous win over Andres Campos at Wembley

Sunny Edwards successfully defended his IBF world flyweight title for a fourth time with a unanimous decision over Chilean Andres Campos at Wembley.

The fight was judged 117-111 in the Croydon-born 27-year-old's favour by all three judges in a dominant winning performance.

Edwards came out bursting with confidence and controlled the opening stages of the 12-round fight, frustrating his previously-undefeated opponent by the midway point.

But Campos, seventh in the IBF rankings, began to close the gap down the stretch, forcing Edwards onto the ropes in round eight before the Briton replied with a flurry of shots.

Campos found another gear in the 12th and final round but it was too late as Edwards closed the contest with a body blow.

Edwards, who called for a unification fight with Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, told DAZN: "I'm 27-years-old. I don't even think I'm at the peak yet.

"I think I'm still going and going, but Bam makes perfect sense. I want to be a great, I want to be perceived as a great, I want to go down as a great in British boxing history."

Earlier in the evening, fellow Brit Ellie Scotney defeated Kiwi Cherneka Johnson to become the new IBF world super bantamweight champion with a unanimous 98-92, 98-92, 97-93 decision.

And in an all-British bout, Nina Hughes defeated Katie Healy by unanimous decision over 10 rounds to retain her WBA bantamweight world title.