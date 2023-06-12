Adam Azim withdraws from Aram Fanyan fight due to severe hand infection and Frazer Clarke tops BOXXER Fight Night bill

Adam Azim has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Aram Fanyan due to a severe hand infection and Frazer Clarke now tops the BOXXER Fight Night bill on Friday.

Azim, who was due to face Fanyan at York Hall, is thought to have sustained the infection when he suffered a cut knuckle on his left hand in a training session several weeks ago and his return to the ring will be rescheduled.

The infected area has proven resistant to prescription antibiotics and is so painful that Azim could not use the hand in a test sparring session at the end of last week, prompting his team to withdraw him

Clarke's sizeable step up in class against Mariusz Wach becomes the main event at the iconic venue in London, with Caroline Dubois also taking on her toughest opponent, Yanina del Carmen Lescano in the chief support bout.

Wach is well known for his toughness in the top division, having extended Wladimir Klitschko the distance in a unified world title fight, and the Pole has also gone the distance with Dillian Whyte and Hughie Fury.

South American champion Lescano lost a highly controversial decision to Estelle Mossely in an IBO lightweight title fight last year and should provide an explosive encounter with the heavy-handed Dubois.

Viddal Riley also reignites his rivalry with Anees Taj in a rematch, four months after an unfortunate cut for Taj ended their first fight in a stoppage win for Riley.

Exciting Irish contender Aaron McKenna faces undefeated Uisma 'Monstro' Lima for the WBC International Middleweight Championship.

Isaac Chamberlain had been due to challenge for the British cruiserweight belt last month until champion Mikael Lawal pulled out through injury and he will instead prime his punch power against Poland's Daniel Bocianski.

