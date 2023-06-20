Marshall vs Crews-Dezurn: Zak Chelli takes a major risk and Ben Whittaker can showcase skills on Manchester bill

Zak Chelli collides with unbeaten rival Mark Jeffers and Ben Whittaker risks his perfect record on the Marshall vs Crews-Dezurn bill on July 1, live on Sky Sports.

Chelli had been set to challenge for the Commonwealth super-middleweight title, but champion Heffron had to pull out with injury, and Jeffers has stepped in as a replacement, while light-heavyweight Whittaker faces Vladimir Belujsky.

Jeffers, who is undefeated in 15 fights, should provide another dangerous challenge for Chelli, who boosted his reputation with a dominant points win over Anthony Sims Jr in February.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zak Chelli beats Anthony Sims by unanimous decision to clinch the WBA Continental Super Middleweight title.

Whittaker, who demolished Jordan Grant in May, takes on Ireland-based Belujsky, a durable campaigner who has three times as many KO wins on his record as Whittaker has bouts.

In the main event, Savannah Marshall challenges heavy-handed Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker was flawless on his return to the ring, dispatching Jordan Grant within three rounds.

On an exciting undercard, Natasha Jonas can also become a two-weight world champion when she battles Kandi Wyatt for the IBF welterweight belt, and Callum Simpson can display his explosive power against Boris Crighton.

“Mark Jeffers is dangerous and talented," said Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO.

"He will be stepping up to a huge opportunity to fight Zak Chelli after Mark Heffron pulled out via injury. I’m delighted to turn around such a great fight - possibly fight of the night - in a matter of days. Credit has to go to both guys for taking on such a big challenge.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

“Zak Chelli is on a mission to prove himself the best super-middleweight in the country and he’s fearless in taking on anyone along the way. Chelli is a throwback fighter, he has that ‘anyone, anytime’ mentality and Jeffers is ready to meet him head-on, so I give full credit to both of them. They both know this is going to be a tough fight.

“Ben Whittaker’s last performance got him on the radar of every sports fan in the country. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime type of talent and he’s said himself that he wants to be fighting at the top level as soon as possible. This will be his first fight over eight rounds. Vladimir Belujsky is tough, he’s tricky, but I think we’re going to see something special from Ben Whittaker once again in Manchester.”