International Boxing Association fails in appeal against Olympic Committee's decision to withdraw recognition

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has failed in its appeal against the International Olympic Committee's decision to recommend the withdrawal of its recognition.

The IOC's executive board came to the conclusion earlier this month over governmental and financial concerns, with the move set to be confirmed at an Extraordinary IOC Session on Thursday.

The IBA appealed the ruling, which bars the organisation from hosting a prospective Olympic boxing tournament in Los Angeles in 2028, to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However CAS said in a statement: "The President of the Appeals Arbitration Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has today dismissed the IBA's urgent request to stay the execution of the challenged decision.

"Accordingly, the challenged decision remains in force and the IOC Extraordinary Session remains undisturbed."

The IBA had already been stripped of the rights to host the boxing tournaments at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, with the IOC forming a special Boxing Task Force to run the competitions.

Boxing has been left off the initial programme for the 2028 Olympics but there are hopes it will be reinstated and a rival organisation, World Boxing, has been set up in the hope of replacing the IBA.

Image: Boxing is set to remain on the Olympic programme for Paris 2024

The chances of rapprochement between the IOC and the IBA appear non-existent after the IOC reacted angrily to comments made by IBA president Umar Kremlev during the American Boxing Confederation Continental Forum in Brasilia.

Kremlev said one of his predecessors, the former IOC member CK Wu, should be "shot", and accused him of "killing boxing" with the complicity of IOC president Thomas Bach and IOC sports director Kit McConnell.

In a statement, the IOC said: "The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee condemns the violent and threatening language used by the president of the International Boxing Association, Umar Kremlev, against a number of individuals from the IOC.

"Incitement of hatred and derogatory language against individuals working for the IOC, who are simply carrying out their professional roles, and against the IOC as an organisation, is simply unacceptable.

"Making accusations against them that they are 'covering up crimes' is highly defamatory.

"Furthermore, calling for an individual formerly linked to the IOC to be 'shot' is language that has no place in sport or in any normal civilised debate."