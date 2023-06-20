 Skip to content

Jarrell Miller to be offered as replacement opponent for Anthony Joshua after talks for Dillian Whyte rematch collapse

Jarrell Miller has added three wins to 27-fight unbeaten record since resuming his career and promoter Dmitriy Salita is set to offer him as opponent for Anthony Joshua who could not agree terms for a Dillian Whyte rematch

Tuesday 20 June 2023 22:02, UK

Jarrell Miller
Image: Jarrell Miller had agreed a fight with Anthony Joshua in 2019

Jarrell Miller is set to be offered as a replacement opponent for Anthony Joshua after talks for a Dillian Whyte rematch broke down.

The American heavyweight tested positive for banned substances in 2019, which ended plans for a New York fight, but Miller's promoter Dmitriy Salita has confirmed he is going to put forward Miller again as a potential fight for Joshua.

Negotiations have failed to progress for Joshua's proposed rematch with Whyte, who has questioned whether his British rival was 'serious' about a second fight.

But Joshua is still expected to return to the ring at The O2 on August 12.

Miller has added three wins to his 27-fight unbeaten record since resuming his career, including a stoppage of Lucas Browne in March.

Dillian Whyte has questioned whether Anthony Joshua is 'serious' about a fight, claiming there's been little progress in talks for a heavyweight rematch

Why did the Whyte rematch break down?

Whyte had hoped to secure a summer showdown with Joshua, but believes the former world champion has one eye on a fight with Deontay Wilder in the Middle East at the end of the year.

"I don't think that they're serious about the fight," Whyte had told Sky Sports.

"They're worrying about the fight and I don't blame them.

"If he's going to get £50m to fight Wilder in Saudi in December it just baffles me. Why would they take a chance fighting me?

"It doesn't make sense. So I'm not surprised to be honest."

