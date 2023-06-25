European Games: Delicious Orie carries Britain's super-heavyweight hopes into first Olympic qualification event

A key heavyweight clash is taking place this weekend. Delicious Orie begins his Olympic qualification campaign at the European Games in Poland on Sunday.

Orie, Britain's amateur super-heavyweight, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce and Frazer Clarke, who have all medalled for GB at the Olympics in the last three editions of the Games.

In fact it's been 20 years since GB didn't have a super-heavyweight Olympic medallist. That puts pressure and degree of expectation on Orie, a relative new-comer at international level.

The European Games is the first Olympic qualification event for GB boxers, with two more world qualifiers to come next year.

"This is the tournament I've been looking forward towards for a very long time," Orie told Sky Sports. "I feel like I've accumulated enough experience to put me at the top of that podium."

It will however be difficult to qualify in this tournament. At super-heavyweight Orie would have to reach the final to win a place at Paris 2024.

"It's a tight margin. The best two in Europe can qualify this time round but I know that I'm more than capable of doing it. Last year I got the bronze at the Europeans and I'm also well aware of the competition. I was fresh, I was new back then," he said.

"I'm aware of the competition, I know what to expect and I believe I've trained more than hard enough."

Although the Europeans is a much tougher event in boxing than the Commonwealth Games, winning the gold medal in his Birmingham hometown has inspired Orie ahead of this competition.

"If GB Boxing have given me the opportunity to qualify I know that they know that I'm ready. So that's where I get my confidence from," Orie said.

"They've produced super-heavyweights time and time again on that podium. So I know that I'm more than capable of doing it myself."

But he's drawn in what could be his toughest contest in Poland in his first bout. On Sunday evening Orie boxes Marko Milun, an experienced and tricky Croatian southpaw.

But the GB super-heavy insisted: "I'm feeling great very confident.

"I can achieve that gold medal. I just know that I'm more than capable of doing it."

On Sunday England's Harris Akbar, the 71kgs European gold medallist last year, also makes his entrance into this tournament, against Germany's Magomed Schachidov.

"He beat the best and he's more than capable of doing it again," Orie noted.

After a good opening win, Scottish 63.5kgs Reese Lynch has his second bout at these Games against Bulgaria's Radoslav Rosenov.

GB middleweight Kerry Davis will also be in action today.

On Monday three of Britain's key qualification hopes will be boxing; returning Olympian Charley Davison, Wales' Rosie Eccles, another Commonwealth Games gold medallist, and Kiaran MacDonald, who won silver at the European championships last year.