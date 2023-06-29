Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Savannah Marshall trade verbal blows in fiery press conference ahead of title fight

Franchon Crews-Dezurn alleged complacency, Savannah Marshall accused her opponent of laziness, and anticipation ahead of Saturday's undisputed world title fight was ramped up beautifully as the pair volleyed insults at a fiery press conference in Manchester.

Marshall steps foot in the ring for the first time since October's defeat to Claressa Shields as she seeks to strip her American opponent of all four super-middleweight belts.

Shields' name has proven a prominent feature in the pre-fight build-up and Crews-Dezurn, who lost to the double Olympic champion in her first professional fight in 2019, continued that theme as she criticised Marshall for her performance in that autumn grudge match.

"At the end of July 1 it will be another icing on another cake," said Crews-Dezurn. "I love the reference that was given that it would be 'heavy metal'.

"I didn't come to play, come to be friends, I came to kick her a**.

"I'm not like her, unfortunately she got a defeat because she underestimated, that's what happens when you think everything is going to be given to you.

"You let somebody come into your town, beat you, dog-walk you, you let somebody come and take something that was yours because you got complacent. That's you, not me."

A bullish Marshall sparked into life as she rubbished her opponent's claims, underlining the 36-year-old's limited activity since 2020.

"I didn't get complacent at all," said Marshall. "You're nothing like Claressa, you won't dog-walk me at all.

"The reality of it is I don't have to say anything, I'm a better fighter than you.

"The difference between me and you is you sit about on your lazy a** waiting for opportunities, this was why you've boxed twice in two years.

"When I was at super-middle you didn't want to entertain me, you didn't want to know so I moved up to light-heavy where there was a title shot for me, fell through. I moved down to middle to box Hannah Rankin.

"Same with Shadesia Green, she sat as your mandatory for over a year and you didn't want to know."

The back-and-forth continued to rage on as Crews-Dezurn interjected with a passionate defence of her business, citing her exploits in music, fashion and as her own promoter.

"How can you say I sit on my lazy a** and didn't create an opportunity when it took five minutes to introduce me because I do so many things and when you've got hustle personified here," she said.

"I self-manage myself, I made deals with Golden Boy and all these other promoters when you had other things handed to you.

"You had 10 years, 10 rounds to prepare (against Shields) and couldn't even do it.

"You better kiss my feet and be happy I came to the ring to give you opportunity.

"I'm better than you, I'm more diverse than you."

Harmony could be found in the pair's acknowledgement of another historic night for women's boxing, building on the success of the landmark all-female card headlined by Marshall and Shields at the end of last year.

As is so often the case, trash talk would serve as the language of respect.

"She's undisputed for a reason - she's strong, she's tough, she's very unorthodox and a strong pressure fighter," said Marshall.

Crews-Dezurn replied: "Of course, she is a former world champion, she is a former two-time Olympic participant, that's why I want to fight you.

"I'm coming to fight, but it's bigger than me. I'm hustle personified, I worked my a** off to be here."

Whittaker: I don't get paid for overtime

Ben Whittaker enters the fourth fight of his professional career this weekend when he takes on Vladimir Belujsky in his latest step towards light-heavyweight contention.

It comes two months after he danced and dazzled his way to an emphatic stoppage victory against Jordan Grant to reiterate both his punch potential and showmanship.

"On Saturday again you'll see why I'm special," said Whittaker. "We've been working on reaction time - me and Sugar (trainer SugarHill Steward) - we've been playing a lot of Call of Duty, my fingertips will be ready.

"I'm a man of the Lord. When it comes to me I know they took some time on me - I've got the ring walk, the kit, my hair ready, you see the jewels on me too.

"I don't get paid for overtime, I want to be back in the hotel by the time Savannah is in the ring."

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom once again tipped the Olympic silver medallist for poster-boy stardom.

"He's an elite fighter. There was a lot of talk at the start about whether we'd look at super-middleweight or light-heavyweight, since his injury he's looked every bit light-heavy," said Shalom.

"We want him to be an absolute superstar.

"He's a guy who can bring new fans to the boxing, it's going to be a big journey ahead, a long journey, he's going to have those big nights to come."

Best of the rest

Boris Crighton on opponent Callum Simpson... "He's been fighting bus drivers and call centre workers."

Callum Simpson... "I want this English title (pointing to Zak Chelli's belt next to him) by the end of this year!"

Zak Chelli on his bad luck with opponents pulling out... "I don't want to scare you away, so hopefully we'll have a good fight!"

April Hunter on opponent Kirstie Bavington... "I'm surprised you're a teacher because you can barely speak"

Mark Jeffers after standing in last-minute to face Chelli... "Win this and I'm onto big things"

