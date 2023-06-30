Callum Simpson on idolising Kell Brook, staging a title fight in Barnsley and facing Zak Chelli

Chris Billam-Smith triumphed in Bournemouth, Natasha Jonas rejoiced in Liverpool and Richard Riakporhe dreams of a night at Selhurst Park. The newest contender for a stop on the homecoming tour - Callum Simpson's Barnsley.

A secret is no longer kept when it comes to Simpson, whose spiteful fists made for an emphatic third-round knockout of Celso Neves and accompanying statement to his domestic rivals in March.

The South Yorkshireman puts his 11-0 record (nine KOs) on the line against Boris Crighton in his sternest test yet this Saturday, with victory beckoning as another step towards title town.

Whether he arrives with them or leaves with them, Simpson has vowed to bring the belts to the home of his local League One club Barnsley.

"I'd love to fight at Oakwell, it's going to happen next year 100 per cent," he tells Sky Sports.

"I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing, I'm going to keep smashing these guys up and plough through the domestic scene and then bring a big title fight to Oakwell next summer - I just hope the weather is nice!"

He has no desire to hang around, and on being quizzed over his immediate ambitions at Thursday's press conference he proceeded to point to the English super-middleweight title, sat adjacent to him alongside its grinning current holder Zak Chelli.

Chelli also features on the undercard of Savannah Marshall's clash with Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight title as he takes on late replacement Mark Jeffers.

"I would welcome it any time," Simpson says. "I've spoken to Zak a few times, I saw him in London last week and said 'me and you are going to have a big fight soon, whether it's for the English or British title'.

"Anybody domestically in the top 10, I want them all. If I'm as good as I believe I am, I should be ploughing through these guys. Why would I be scared to fight somebody top 10 in the UK when I've got ambitions of being world champion?

"He'd welcome it, his dad would welcome it, they're both top guys and I can't imagine him turning down a fight.

"I think it looks like it would be a good, even fight - but anything he can do, I can do better. There are levels in this game. I rate him massively, he's on a good run and you can see he trains hard so nothing but respect."

Image: Callum Simpson looked in excellent condition as he hit the pads during Wednesday's live workouts (Image: Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer)

Despite the vicious hands and crushing finishes, Simpson declares himself boring. At least outside of the ring.

He is every bit married to the game, appreciating the routine of life in the professional ranks and added privilege that comes with success compared to his crammed schedule of years prior.

"I turned pro about three, four years ago, had two fights and won them both then COVID happened," he recalls. "I was working full time as well since I left college and then luckily I got some good sponsors come on board at the end of November last year, that meant I could leave work and train full-time and that made a massive difference.

"Before I was up training at 5.30am in the morning, working 9-5, then training again straight afterwards and getting up again at 5.30 to train.

"Then I'd be on the late shift working 1-10pm, getting in at 11pm and then back up 5am to train, it was just ridiculous.

"Now I can recover properly, put more into my boxing sessions, which I couldn't before. Now I'm living my dream - it's hard, I'm more tired but I wouldn't have it any other way."

He had previously worked part-time in Scotts Menswear in Sheffield, the shop at the time having sponsored former world champion Kell Brook.

"We used to get tickets to his fights and stuff, I used to come to work and be like 'it's Kell Brook!'," adds Simpson.

"I never told him I boxed and when I was at the fights I was like 'that's going to be me one day'. Some laughed, when I was dieting some people were like 'why are you eating that?'.

"My last fight he messaged me before to see what time I was on and to say he was going to come support me ringside.

"It was just cool, since I was 16 I looked up to him and then he's sitting ringside watching my fights. It's pretty surreal, it shows all the hard work and grind is paying off."

The 26-year-old insists life has not changed since his explosive Boxxer debut earlier this year, though the Simpson of today might admit to navigating his trade differently to the Simpson of the past.

He is a self-confessed food fan. He can't proclaim to have any hobbies away from boxing, but he can tell you he loves eating. Title contention means reining in some old tendencies in that regard.

"What aren't I eating (after a training camp)? Chinese, Indian, burgers, pizzas, desserts," he laughs. "Some people have got a sweet tooth, some have got a savoury, I've got both.

"Sometimes I'd order a pizza at Dominos, drive to McDonalds for a McFlurry while I'm waiting and then drive back.

"Those days are behind me a little bit more! I live the life more now! Early in my pro career I used to indulge a little bit more, but now I manage it.

"After the last fight I've kept in shape and been flying in the gym. All the times on circuits and punch counts and measurements I've smashed all my previous numbers, everything has gone well."

Crighton represents a fresh, necessary obstacle for Simpson this weekend as the Glasgow man enters his fourth fight of the year after a run of three bouts in the space of four weeks. He won't be taken lightly.

"Big step up for me, my toughest opponent," said Simpson. "His last three fights he's done more rounds than I've done in my last 10.

"I've heard good things about him, but I believe in myself and everything he can do I believe I can do it better. Hopefully that will show on Saturday night.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want the English title this year, of course I think that, of course there are lots of fights I want.

But I'm also not daft to not look past Boris, you see people look over people all the time. You've got to turn up and make sure you put on the performance."

