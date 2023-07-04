Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez agree to British light-heavyweight clash, says Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez have agreed to meet in an all-British light-heavyweight contest, says Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom, who has received no approach over a potential fight between Azeez and WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Buatsi made his return to the ring after a year out in May as he eased to a unanimous decision victory over Pawel Stepian to resume his pursuit of a world title opportunity.

Azeez has meanwhile climbed through the domestic scene to knock on the door of the division's frontrunners after clinching the European title with a 12th-round TKO win over Thomas Faure in Paris in March.

The long-term friends have made no secret of their willingness to face one another, and now look on course to fight later this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azeez says he'd be devastated if he didn't fight Joshua Buatsi at some point in his career

"Both fighters have agreed to fight each other," Shalom told Sky Sports. "It's flattering when other promoters are talking about your fighters but Dan Azeez is with Boxxer, he's one of our proudest achievements.

"Finding the fighters that don't necessarily get those opportunities, the fact we've gone from just about British level and come through English, Commonwealth and now he's even being talked about at world level, it's an incredible journey.

"The Buatsi fight is one they've both agreed to, it's definitely one that happens this year, which British boxing fans are hugely excited about."

World champion Bivol is currently awaiting news of his next opponent after a potential rematch against Canelo Alvarez failed to materialise, with the Mexican scheduled to face Jermell Charlo.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azeez stopped Thomas Faure in 12th round to become European champion

Azeez had emerged as a possible challenger to Bivol's belt, however looks primed to take on Buatsi.

"Dan Azeez will fight for world titles, as will Joshua Buatsi," added Shalom.

"The light-heavyweight division is on fire. If Matchroom want to come to us and make an offer for Dan to fight Bivol we'd consider it at the right time.

"But we've not received any approach."

Shalom meanwhile talked up an eventual meeting between the pair and Anthony Yarde, who left an impressive account of himself in January's eighth-round stoppage defeat to WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buatsi sealed a unanimous decision over a tough Pawel Stepien in Birmingham

"I think Yarde-Buatsi will definitely happen, Yarde-Azeez will definitely happen," said Shalom.

"Both of those fights interest me, but I think Buatsi-Azeez will be the fight we see next. You'll see fans come out for that, that is a dog-fight written all over it.

"People don't realise how good Dan Azeez is, this guy is the last person you want to be in a ring with and he's hungrier than anybody.

"You've got to credit to Buatsi, Dan has earned his chance and it's a huge domestic fight between two fighters that should be in their prime.

"There's a lot to lose for Buatsi, it's a great fight for Britain."