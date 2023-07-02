Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall rematch in America 'makes sense' says Dmitriy Salita

Staging a rematch between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields in the United States would "make sense", says the American's promoter Dmitriy Salita, who has highlighted Natasha Jonas as a potential alternative opponent.

Shields has been adamant that any second fight with Marshall would have to take place in the States after she emerged victorious by unanimous decision in October's grudge match between the pair.

But upon beating Franchon Crews-Dezurn to become undisputed super-middleweight champion on Saturday night, Marshall outlined Newcastle's St James' Park as an ideal venue for the contest, with contrasting opinions prompting heated words in the post-fight press conference in Manchester.

"Claressa was in the UK supporting her friend Franchon. Oddly enough during the ring announcement I realised that the only loss on each fighter's record is to Claressa," Salita told Sky Sports.

"Certainly a fight with Marshall is something that we would explore. Claressa came to the UK for the first fight so it naturally would make sense for the second fight to happen in the US - probably at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

"There are about three relatively short direct flights every day from Heathrow to Detroit so Savannah can have her fans in the arena.

"Outside of that there are other good fights in the UK like Natasha Jonas. And we love the UK boxing fans and media - the excitement that is created for the sport of truly incredible."

Shields made her return to the ring last month when she successfully defended her undisputed middleweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Maricela Cornejo.

The double Olympic champion had been linked to a fight with Jonas earlier this year however the two sides failed to reach an agreement, the Liverpudlian instead moving down in weight to challenge for and win the vacant IBF welterweight title.