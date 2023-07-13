Nicola Adams: Savannah Marshall will not underestimate Claressa Shields a second time

Nicola Adams, Britain's first two-time Olympic boxing gold medallist, believes Savannah Marshall can beat Claressa Shields in a rematch.

While her focus may have shifted to a new role as a mentor at F1 team Alpine, Adams still keeps an eye on the boxing scene and gave her views on two of the biggest potential rematches in the women's sport.

She celebrated former GB team-mate Savannah Marshall becoming undisputed super-middleweight champion after her hard-fought majority victory over Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

Marshall's only career defeat came last October at the O2 Arena, where Claressa Shields beat her by unanimous decision to become undisputed middleweight champion.

Adams feels that Marshall can change that result in a rematch.

"Savannah is doing really well," Adams told Sky Sports News. "I think it could be different second time around.

"Savannah knows where she went wrong last time, and I think she underestimated Claressa a little bit. Whereas this time, she's not going to underestimate Claressa and she'll give it 110 per cent.

Adams also voiced her admiration for rising star Caroline Dubois, saying: "Caroline's doing amazing at the minute. I've seen her last couple of fights, she's been blowing opponents away!

"I can't wait to see what she does in the future."

Frazer Clarke also won an Olympic medal, taking bronze in Tokyo. Adams is backing him to be successful as a professional heavyweight.

"I feel like Frazer can go all the way. Even though he came into the pros quite late, he's got a wealth of experience," she said.

"He's sparred all the best, he's sparred with the likes of AJ, Joe Joyce, he's been in the ring with all of them and he's held his own. I feel like now is his time to shine. He came away from the Olympics with a medal and this is all about Fraze now."

Adams is now mentoring the Academy drivers and F1 teams at Alpine, bringing her experience of high-profile performance to the world of Formula 1.

Adams expressed her enthusiasm for her new venture, revealing her affinity for the tempo of F1. When asked about her skills behind the wheel, she said: "I'm not bad, I'm pretty good behind the wheel. I like the adrenaline, I like the speed. F1's right up my street."

She especially wants to help young women in the industry. Reflecting on her own journey, Adams hopes to provide valuable guidance.

"Being female in a male-dominated sport is something that I'm very familiar with," she said. "I know some of the things that they're going to face through their careers.

"So I'm hoping to give them some words of wisdom."