Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight world champion, signs contract with Ukrainian football club FC Polissia

Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning unified WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion, has signed a contract with Ukrainian football club FC Polissia.

Usyk did make an appearance for Polissia as a substitute in a friendly match last year and has now solidified his relationship with the club with a one-year deal.

The team announced: "The president of the club Hennadiy Butkevich and Oleksandr Usyk concluded an official agreement on football cooperation for one year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Usyk has questioned Tyson Fury's decision to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou

"Usyk will perform under number 17."

The club stated that further details as to what the "football co-operation" agreement would entail will be revealed later.

Usyk does have a defence of his titles coming up next month. He will box British challenger Daniel Dubois on August 26 in Poland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A heavyweight title clash between Fury and Usyk is off - relive the social media war of words between the two as a fight was seemingly on the cards

That will be Usyk's first fight in a year since defeating Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk's negotiations with Tyson Fury for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight ground to a halt earlier this year but the clamour to see that fight will likely only increase if both come through their next bouts.

"Let's make it happen," Usyk said of a potential bout against Fury, adding: "I am ready.

"After I fight Dubois I am ready to go, [but] my main focus now is August 26."

In the meantime Usyk looks like he will extend his sporting interests from boxing into football as well.