Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight world champion, signs contract with Ukrainian football club FC Polissia

Oleksandr Usyk has a signed a one-year deal with Ukrainian football club FC Polissia; next month Usyk puts the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles on the line against British challenger Daniel Dubois
Thursday 20 July 2023 11:17, UK
Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning unified WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion, has signed a contract with Ukrainian football club FC Polissia.
Usyk did make an appearance for Polissia as a substitute in a friendly match last year and has now solidified his relationship with the club with a one-year deal.
The team announced: "The president of the club Hennadiy Butkevich and Oleksandr Usyk concluded an official agreement on football cooperation for one year.
"Usyk will perform under number 17."
The club stated that further details as to what the "football co-operation" agreement would entail will be revealed later.
Usyk does have a defence of his titles coming up next month. He will box British challenger Daniel Dubois on August 26 in Poland.
That will be Usyk's first fight in a year since defeating Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Saudi Arabia.
Usyk's negotiations with Tyson Fury for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight ground to a halt earlier this year but the clamour to see that fight will likely only increase if both come through their next bouts.
"Let's make it happen," Usyk said of a potential bout against Fury, adding: "I am ready.
"After I fight Dubois I am ready to go, [but] my main focus now is August 26."
In the meantime Usyk looks like he will extend his sporting interests from boxing into football as well.
The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf
Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket
Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League
Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1
F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix
World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW