Florian Marku agrees to Dylan Moran fight next: 'I'm going to knock him out!'

The 'Albanian King' Florian Marku is looking at fighting 18-1 Irish welterweight Dylan Moran next.

Marku wants that fight on the undercard of the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch on September 2 in Manchester.

"I'm going to knock him out and then who knows? Maybe I'll fight someone from the [Smith-Eubank] main event," Marku told Sky Sports News.

Highlights of Marku's win over Mexico's Miguel Parra Ramirez by unanimous decision at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana

Since suffering a loss in America in 2019, the only defeat of his career, Moran has been on an eight-fight winning run, while the unbeaten Marku is returning to action after outpointing Miguel Parra in Tirana last year.

Marku, though, insists he will not be rusty after being out for so long. "I feel brand new. I can't wait to get in there," he said.

"I fought my last fight in Albania with one hand, I was really injured. But now, everything is good. I'm training really hard, in six months I haven't stopped training. September 2, we fight."

He promises he will be hunting for a knockout finish against Moran.

"[Remaining calm] was my main problem, but I think I will have this problem my entire life," he said.

"I'm aggressive in the ring, I always want to entertain. I say before I get into the ring: 'I will be calmer'. But when I step into the ring, I want to knock my opponent out, that can't change."

