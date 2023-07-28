Conor Benn claims to be cleared by UKAD and remains 'free to fight'

Conor Benn claims he is free to resume his boxing career after announcing he was cleared by a UK Anti-Doping investigation into the two failed drugs tests that forced the cancellation of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was formally charged by UKAD in April after twice testing positive for the female fertility drug clomifene in the build-up to October's domestic catchweight showdown.

But the 26-year-old, son of British great Nigel Benn, said on social media that the charge has been dismissed by the drugs agency.

Sky Sports News has contacted UKAD for comment. Robert Smith of the British Boxing Board of Control said "no comment at the moment".

"Today marks the end of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC had already decided I was innocent of any wrongdoing," Benn wrote on social media.

"After a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and UKAD, I have now been vindicated for the second time.

"Hopefully the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through.

"The UKAD process has now formally ended, and I remain free to fight. Naturally, I am pleased that I can now put this all behind me once and for all.

"As you can imagine, the last 10 months have weighed heavily on me, and I am anxious that if it could happen to me, it could potentially happen to any honest, dedicated, and clean athlete like me.

"I would like to thank my fans who have kept the faith when many turned against me, as well as my team, Matchroom, my friends and family, my sponsors, and also my legal team, all of whom have shared a belief in me and a commitment to ensuring the correct result being obtained and justice being achieved.

"Only with the strength of all this support have I been able to continue during this challenging time.

"I now intend to put this matter behind me and look forward. Which begins with fighting as soon as possible so I can remind everyone who I am".

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I can't wait to see him fight, the nightmare is over and he can get back to his career. Conor is one of the biggest names in world boxing and he's ready to light up the division again."

Eubank Jr's rematch with Liam Smith, whom he lost to in January in Manchester, has been rescheduled for September 2 and they will return to the AO Arena to fight once again.