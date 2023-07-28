Conor Benn cleared by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and remains 'free to fight'

Conor Benn is free to resume his boxing career after announcing he was cleared by a UK Anti-Doping investigation into the two failed drugs tests that forced the cancellation of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn was formally charged by UKAD in April after twice testing positive for the female fertility drug clomifene in the build-up to October's domestic catchweight showdown.

But the 26-year-old, son of British great Nigel Benn, said on social media that the charge has been dismissed by the drugs agency.

Robert Smith of the British Boxing Board of Control said "no comment at the moment".

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Today marks the end of a gruelling 10-month process, during which the WBC had already decided I was innocent of any wrongdoing," Benn wrote on social media.

"After a hearing with the National Anti-Doping Panel and UKAD, I have now been vindicated for the second time.

"Hopefully the public and various members of the media can now understand why I have maintained my innocence so strongly all the way through.

"The UKAD process has now formally ended, and I remain free to fight. Naturally, I am pleased that I can now put this all behind me once and for all.

"As you can imagine, the last 10 months have weighed heavily on me, and I am anxious that if it could happen to me, it could potentially happen to any honest, dedicated, and clean athlete like me.

"I would like to thank my fans who have kept the faith when many turned against me, as well as my team, Matchroom, my friends and family, my sponsors, and also my legal team, all of whom have shared a belief in me and a commitment to ensuring the correct result being obtained and justice being achieved.

"Only with the strength of all this support have I been able to continue during this challenging time.

"I now intend to put this matter behind me and look forward. Which begins with fighting as soon as possible so I can remind everyone who I am".

Image: UKAD confirmed Benn is no longer provisionally suspended

A UKAD spokesperson, said: "In April 2023, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) took the exceptional step of publicly disclosing details of Mr Conor Benn's provisional suspension and charge following reports from the media and comments made by Mr Benn himself. UKAD's statement also confirmed that the case would follow the Results Management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

"UKAD notes that Mr Benn has made further public comments today regarding proceedings before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel. UKAD can confirm Mr Benn is no longer provisionally suspended under the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

"The UK Anti-Doping Rules detail limited circumstances in which UKAD is able to make public disclosures about ongoing cases. They also set out a clear process within which cases can be heard and decisions can be handed down by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel. Where case decisions are handed down by a panel, the rules provide all relevant parties with a right of appeal. Under the rules, UKAD has 21 days from the date of receipt of a decision to file any appeal. UKAD carefully reviews all decisions in its cases before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal.

"UKAD is not able to make any further public disclosures in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules at this time."

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I can't wait to see him fight, the nightmare is over and he can get back to his career. Conor is one of the biggest names in world boxing and he's ready to light up the division again."

Eubank Jr's rematch with Liam Smith, who he lost to in January in Manchester, has been rescheduled for September 2 and they will return to the AO Arena to fight once again.