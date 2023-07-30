 Skip to content

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith: Light-heavyweight unification clash postponed after champion has jaw surgery

Artur Beterbiev was due to defend the WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles against Britain's Callum Smith on August 19 in Canada; postponement comes after Beterbiev has surgery following bone infection in jaw; new date will be announced in due course

Sunday 30 July 2023 21:23, UK

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Artur Beterbiev celebrates after defeating Anthony Yarde, during their WBC,IBF and WBO light heavyweight Championship fight, at OVO Arena Wembley on January 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robison/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Image: Beterbiev retained his titles after defeating Anthony Yarde

Artur Beterbiev’s light-heavyweight title defence against Callum Smith has been postponed after the champion suffered a bone infection in his jaw.

Beterbiev, the holder of the unified WBC, WBO and IBF titles, was due to box Smith on August 20 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

But he underwent surgery earlier on Sunday in Montreal to treat the bone infection in his jaw.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique, Final Eliminator for WBC Light-Heavyweight Title.20 August 2022.Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.
Image: Callum Smith is looking to become a two-weight champion

A scheduled date for the contest should be announced in due course.

Beterbiev, with a 19-0 (19) record, who resides in Montreal, is boxing's only world champion with a 100 per cent knockout ratio.

Trending

Most recently he beat Britain's Anthony Yarde in London.

Liverpool's Smith was formerly a world champion at super-middleweight.

Also See:

Smith won the World Boxing Super Series when he beat George Groves and has only lost once before in his career. That was against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, when he dropped a points decision in a 2020 title unification.

Smith has won two subsequent bouts at light-heavyweight by stoppage and positioned himself as the mandatory challenger for Beterbiev's WBC belt.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Ashes, Belgian GP, Netball World Cup and more on NOW